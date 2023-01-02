Poison Ivy #8 Preview: Ivy Makes an HR Request

POISON IVY #8

DC Comics

1022DC225

1022DC226 – Poison Ivy #8 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

1022DC227 – Poison Ivy #8 Jeff Dekal Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Jessica Fong

Poison Ivy's adventure in fracking comes to an emotional head when the return of an old friend forces our verdant villain to confront the very real, very human costs of her actions. Will Ivy turn over a new leaf or is she sticking to her plan?

In Shops: 1/3/2023

SRP: $3.99

