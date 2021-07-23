Poor Thanos Never Wins in Eternals #6 [Preview]

Poor Thanos. The guy just can't catch a break. It seems he's born to lose in the end every time, sometimes done in by his own nature, other times by time-traveling Avengers. And in Eternals #6, the solicit even tells us outright that Thanos will lose, so ignore the fact that he's looking like he's on top of the world in this preview.

On the bright side, the solicit also tells us that everyone will lose, so in a way, doesn't that actually mean Thanos wins? It's all very complicated, but luckily, it should become much clearer when Eternals #6, by Keiron Gillen and Esad Ribic, hits comic book stores on Wednesday. Most importantly, we win, because we managed to stretch 300 words out of this comic book preview article and can now move on with our lives and not think about The Eternals again until next month. Check out the preview below.

ETERNALS #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210636

MAY210636 – ETERNALS #6 – $3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Esad Ribic

WHO LOSES?

• Thanos loses. The Eternals Lose. We all lose.

• Never Die. Never Win.

• Can that change now?

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99