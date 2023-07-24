Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bruno Oliveira, CEX Publishing, Ryan Little, Super Scouts, vince underwood

Power Rangers Meets Galaxy Quest in Ryan Little's Super Scouts at CEX

Ryan Little, or What If... and Runaways, has Super Scouts, a new Galaxy Quest-style superhero comic in the CEX October 2023 solicits

Ryan Little, story editor of TV series I Am Groot and script co-ordinator of What If… and Runaways, has Super Scouts, a new Galaxy Quest-style superhero comic with Bruno Oliveira of Iceman, Drones, Gauze, White Fox, Mosaic and Spider-Man about TV actors from a sentai show who discover the events they portrayed were all real. It's in the CEX Publishing October 2023 solicits and solicitations, along with the second issue of The Miracles by Joe Glass and Vince Underwood.

SUPER SCOUTS #1 (OF 2) CVR A OLIVEIRA

CEX PUBLISHING

AUG231801

AUG231802 – SUPER SCOUTS #1 (OF 2) CVR B OLIVEIRA – 6.99

AUG231803 – SUPER SCOUTS #1 (OF 2) CVR C SHEHAN – 6.99

(W) Ryan Little (A / CA) Bruno Oliveira

Thirty years after they were the stars of the hit super sentai show Super Scouts, the washed up actors discover their show was based on a real intergalactic war. Now, to save the galaxy, they must become the heroes they once pretended to be. From Ryan Little, the co-creator of the Disney+ series I Am Groot and What If… season 2, comes an exciting new superhero team ready to save the galaxy from whatever might be headed its way!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: 6.99

MIRACLES #2 (OF 4) CVR A UNDERWOOD

CEX PUBLISHING

AUG231804

AUG231805 – MIRACLES #2 (OF 4) CVR B UNDERWOOD – 4.99

AUG231806 – MIRACLES #2 (OF 4) CVR C TALASKI – 4.99

(W) Joe Glass (A / CA) Vince Underwood

With secrets out of the closet, Elliot now gets to live all his fantasies as the high flying Miracle! But all is not as it seems, as shadowy figures stalk Elliot from afar. What is it they want? Or, more accurately, who? With a crackling Kirby-esque variant cover by Vince Underwood and a special C variant cover by guest artist David Talaski!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: 4.99

The first issue of Miracles through CEX has been delayed, it seems, to the same date, the 25th of October. Two in one?

