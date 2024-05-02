Posted in: Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Paul Walter Hauser Reportedly Joins The Cast

Paul Walter Hauser has reportedly joined the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unknown role. The film currently has a release date of July 25, 2025.

The cast of The Fantastic Four has reportedly gained another impressive name. If there is a Marvel film with more hype than Deadpool & Wolverine, it might be this one. The First Family of Marvel has been absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the character rights bought by Fox, the X-Men, and others. Eventually, Marvel got them back, and everyone thought the studio would immediately rush out a film.

Instead, we've been sitting since the final Fox acquisition with nothing but a logo and many rumors. The movie is set to finally come out next year, so production will be starting soon, and more and more cast members are starting to be announced. Today, Deadline announced that Paul Walter Hauser has reportedly joined the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unknown role. This isn't the first time we'll see Hauser working with Disney this year as he is the voice behind Embarrassment in Inside Out 2, and Disney does like working with the same people, so this casting would make sense on that level.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer.

