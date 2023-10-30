Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, detective comics, Gotham War

Batman & His Bruce Wayne Secret Identity With Big Gotham War Spoilers

Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish two big Batman books, Detective Comics #1076 and Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth

Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish two main Batman books simultaneously, a rarity in this day and age. We have Detective Comics #1076 by Ram V, Jason Shawn Alexander, Dave Stewart, Dan Watters, Liam Sharp, and Steve Wands, and we have Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth from Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard, Mike Hawthorne, Nikola Cizmesija, Mark Morales, Wade Von Grawbadger, Arif Prianto, and Clayton Cowles. Detective Comics looks at the relationship of Batman and Catwoman outside of the Gotham War… while acknowledging how it has separated them.

… but also suggesting knowledge of Batman#s secret identity. Something other DC Comics publications have been playing with of late.

But it is the Scorched Earth finale, as well as bringing back the Three Jokers, and blowing up Gotham, that underlines this. as well as the relationship between Batman and Catwoman.

The henchmen-retrained-as-cat-burglars are still running around Gotham, even if Catwoman is no longer there. And since they are still robbing from the rich, one of those rich is Bruce Wayne, with the brownhouse in Gotham in which he lives, with his son Damian Wayne. And it looks like he may have been a little lax with the security…

with the Joker's mindbomb to follow. Oh, and the backup Sword Of Azrael strip with Watters and Sharp gives us a classic one extreme of facial expressions to the other, panel to panel… just in case you need a change of tone!

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth and Detective Comics #1076 are both published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR SCORCHED EARTH #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR ENDS HERE! The final chapter of this epic crossover is here, and Batman and his family must find a way to overcome the endgame of an ancient enemy! Can the Bat and the Cat set their differences aside? Is this the end of the Bat-Family? Lives change forever in this action-packed conclusion!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/31/2023

DETECTIVE COMICS #1076 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V (A) Jason Shawn Alexander (CA) Evan Cagle

Batman: Outlaw, the five-part biweekly Detective Comics event, starts here! Batman, now under the control of an Azmer demon, is to be publicly hanged to atone for his crimes! With both the city and the Dark Knight under the Orghams' spell, it's a lawless land, and with the Bat-Family out of the picture after the events of The Gotham War, who will help him? It's up to the ragtag group of Batman's greatest allies, and enemies, to steal him from the gallows before it's too late!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/31/2023

