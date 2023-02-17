Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #3 Preview Shredder teams up with the Power Rangers in this preview of Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #3. Who knew Shredhead was a powerbrony?!

POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC220383

DEC220385 – MMPR TMNT II #3 (OF 5) CVR C MMPR VAR SANCHES – $4.99

DEC220386 – MMPR TMNT II #3 (OF 5) CVR D TMNT VAR RIVERA – $4.99

DEC220388 – MMPR TMNT II #3 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY INCV EASTMAN & WILLIAMS

DEC220394 – MMPR TMNT II #3 (OF 5) CVR L FOC REVEAL VAR – $4.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Dan Mora

It's SHREDDER vs. RANGER X as the battle goes underway and Rita's armies are a powerful match for our de-powered heroes! Unlikely alliances and unlikely sanctuaries abound as the Rangers and Turtles, specifically Billy and Donatello, put their heads together and create a secret weapon. But the problem is… it might change them in ways they can't come back from!

In Shops: 2/22/2023

SRP: $4.99

