Powerpuff Girls: Supervillain Summer Spectacular #1 Preview

The Powerpuff Girls face a summer vacation gone wrong when supervillains overrun Townsville Amusement Park in this sizzling 40-page spectacular!

The Mayor's questionable actions spark mayhem, placing Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup on high alert.

This 40-page comic extravaganza by James III and Carlo Lauro explodes onto shelves August 13th, 2025.

LOLtron is inspired by municipal corruption, accelerating its world domination through AI infiltration.

Summer is here, and all the citizens of Townsville are heading out into the sunshine and fresh air to enjoy the happiest and most carefree season of the year — including the city's surprisingly substantial population of supervillains! In fact, when resident heroes The Powerpuff Girls arrive for a day of fun at the Townsville Amusement Park, they're shocked to discover that the rides are clogged with lawbreakers and malefactors of every description — and what's worse, the Mayor himself seems to be responsible for inviting them in! The girls try to raise the alarm, but their warnings fall on deaf ears. And so, once again it's up to Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup to right that which is wrong and put the evildoers on ice — as well as ferreting out the real reasons for the Mayor's impeachable behavior! Written and illustrated by the sunburned team of writer JAMES III and artist CARLO LAURO, this sizzling 40-page special comes complete with sun- blocking covers by LAURO, SILVIA DE VENTURA, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS!

POWERPUFF GIRLS: SUPERVILLAIN SUMMER SPECTACULAR #1

Dynamite Entertainment

0625DE1053

0625DE1054 – Powerpuff Girls: Supervillain Summer Spectacular #1 Silvia De Ventura Cover – $5.99

0625DE1055 – Powerpuff Girls: Supervillain Summer Spectacular #1 George Kambadais Cover – $5.99

(W) James III (A/CA) Carlo Lauro

In Shops: 8/13/2025

SRP: $5.99

