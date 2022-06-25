Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel

The Prague Shakespeare Company's version of William Shakespeare's Macbeth has proved the inspiration for Stewart Kenneth Moore's graphic novel version of Macbeth being published by Clover Press, along with Fishhead: The Art Of Ray Troll, in Clover's September 2022 solicitations, below – though both coming out in October.

TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH #1 (OF 2)

CLOVER PRESS, LLC

JUL221407

(W) William Shakespeare (A) Stewart K Moore

Shakespeare died over 400 and no story captures the mysticism and brutality of Scottish history quite like 'Macbeth'. This graphic novel aims to tell the darkest version yet of this tale of witchcraft, murder, manipulation and unbridled ambition…

When we first meet Macbeth he is a hero, he has fought valiantly for his country and saved Scotland from invasion by land and sea. But a mysterious encounter with three witches, who claim to see his future on the throne, spurs his interest in being king. This sets in motion a spiral of evil as Macbeth pushes destiny and descends ever deeper into the abyss.

Basing his drawings on Prague Shakespeare Company's adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece Scottish artist Stewart Kenneth Moore has 'done double' by documenting a stage performance in Prague by illustrating it against the starkest memories, places and myths of his homeland.

Based on an adapted version of the play, the pacing of the panels and scene setting serves to clarify aspects of the play that can be hard to understand on the stage.

Shakespeare loosely based Macbeth on actual events. The witchcraft in this story is almost certainly based on 'Newes from Scotland' a London pamphlet on the Berwick Witch trials. Extracts from this pamphlet are included in this book for comparison. It is the opinion of the artist that 'Newes from Scotland' and Macbeth, to a degree, share the same political subtext, only in Shakepeare's case it comes with a dose of subtle irony.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 5.99

FISHHEAD ART OF RAY TROLL HC

CLOVER PRESS, LLC

JUL221409

(W) Ray Troll (A) Ray Troll

Ray Troll's new book Fishhead is an exuberant plunge into the fantastic realities of sea creatures and prehistoric animals that come alive with scientific realism and his quirky sense of humor. For more than four decades, this celebrated Alaskan artist has been luring, hooking, and landing fans around the world with his mesmerizing renditions of the inhabitants of Planet Ocean, past and present. His art is featured in the nation's major natural history museums including the Smithsonian, in galleries, and in books, as well as on immensely popular T-shirts. Part natural history adventure and part underground comic, his work depicts beautiful and accurately drawn fish of all kinds, Northwest Coast totems, Freud and Darwin, fossils, resurrections of extinct animals, and much more.

Troll's art is deeply thought provoking (pun intended) but also simply fun to experience and never far from an inside joke he seems to be sharing with everyone. Some of his pieces are amusingly tongue-in-cheek, others are beautifully surrealistic and evocative of the interconnectedness of life on Earth, and his grandly composed major pieces are brilliant, inspiring panoramas of the natural world. His whimsy and attention to detail in his renderings of fish and other aquatic creatures has earned him a devoted following of scientists, anglers, and people who just like a good laugh. Welcome to the fishy, funny, inspiring art of Ray Troll.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 50