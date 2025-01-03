Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: grant morrison, ice cream man

Preview: Grant Morrison & Matt Fraction On Ice Cream Man #43

Preview: Grant Morrison & Matt Fraction on Ice Cream Man #43 with W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo and Chris O’Halloran

January's Ice Cream Man #43 from Image Comics will feature short stories by series creators W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, and guest creators like Grant Morrison, Patton Oswalt, Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Frank Barbiere, Jeff Lemire, Geoff Johns, Deniz Camp, and more Ice Cream Man #43 will also feature Zoe Thorogood's short story "For James," and the issue is dedicated to her brother, with partial proceeds from sales of the issue going to charity on his behalf. Image Comics has released a preview with the full contents, the full Baby Grand Piano story written by Prince, and panels from Grant Morrison's Hell Freezes and Matt Fraction's Life by Misadventure stories, all featuring art by Morazzo and O'Halloran.

"Ice Cream Man #43 came out cooler than I could have ever imagined. I'm not sure I've ever seen a collection of creators of this caliber in one place before—some of the best of all time!" said Prince. "We've got TWO Grant Morrison stories, and ones from Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Geoff Johns, Jeff Lemire, Zoe Thorogood, Deniz Camp, Frank Barbiere, and many more. And we'll even have a horror story from one of the funniest people on Earth: Patton Oswalt. Though don't be fooled—his one-pager is terrifying. Your Ice Cream Man truck drivers, artists Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, and myself, are so stoked that these legends said 'yes' to playing in our ice cream world. The result is, I think, one of the most special issues of comics I've ever beheld."

Ice Cream Man was first published by Image Comics in 2018 and is being adapted for film by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Ice Cream Man #43 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 29th of January.

