Preview Hollow, the Queer YA Take on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released a preview of the upcoming graphic novel Hollow, billed as a "supernatural queer romance and adventure set in the infamous town of Sleepy Hollow," by Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White, Berenice Nelle, Kaitlyn Musto, KieranQuigley, GonçaloLopes, and Jim Campbell, with a cover by Naomi Franquiz. The graphic novel is set for release in September, but you can get just a little peek right now.

Isabel "Izzy" Crane and her family have just relocated to Sleepy Hollow, the town made famous by—and obsessed with—Washington Irving's legend of the Headless Horseman. But city slicker-skeptic Izzy has no time for superstition as she navigates life at a new address, a new school, and, with any luck, new friends. Ghost stories aren't real, after all….

Then Izzy is pulled into the orbit of the town's teen royalty, Vicky Van Tassel (yes, that Van Tassel) and loveable varsity-level prankster Croc Byun. Vicky's weariness with her family connection to the legend turns to terror when the trio begins to be haunted by the Horseman himself, uncovering a curse set on destroying the Van Tassel line. Now, they have only until Halloween night to break it—meaning it's a totally inconvenient time for Izzy to develop a massive crush on the enigmatic Vicky.

Can Izzy's practical nature help her face the unknown—or only trip her up? As the calendar runs down to the 31st, Izzy will have to use all of her wits and work with her friends to save Vicky and uncover the mystery of the legendary Horseman of Sleepy Hollow—before it's too late.