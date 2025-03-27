Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

Preview: Imperial by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini, Iban Coello

Eight Pages Of Art From Imperial #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello from Marvel Comics

Imperial #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello is intended to "reshape the galactic order of the Marvel Universe."

"IMPERIAL finds the galaxies of the Marvel Universe on the brink of major upheaval, following the elimination of several of its most prominent leaders. Nature abhors a vacuum, and empires fall, rulers are overthrown and power is seized in a saga of intrigue, mysteries and war, all taking place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. With groundbreaking developments for HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS, IMPERIAL lays the foundation for an entire new landscape of interconnected space-set stories, making it the must-read comic book of the summer!"

And now we know involving Professor Xavier and Lilandra escaping from a mutant-hating Earth… here are eight pages of unlettered, uncoloured artwork to act as further teases ahead of the comic book series' launch in June.

IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

APR250348

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Marco Checchetto

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $6.99

