Liam Sharp StarHenge Sequel, Ore, From Image Comics in August

Ore is a new StarHenge graphic novella by Liam Sharp, coming from Image Comics in August 2024 but getting tweeted out now.

Ore is a 64-page graphic novella continuing the Arthurian epic begun in StarHenge.

StarHenge: Dragon & Boar, the first book by Liam Sharp, was released from July-Dec 2022.

The upcoming release promises more of Sharp's unique blend of historical and sci-fi themes.

On the 26th of July 2021, comic book creator Liam Sharp tweeted;

I have been working on an Arthurian epic for over 30 years on and off, refining and refining it. And I still can't find a publisher for it. I think it's nearly time for me to just do it myself. Who'd be interested in supporting such a thing? Book one would be a 60pg GN called 'The Dragon and the Boar'. The work is meticulously researched adult fare, referencing the gritty 5th century source material, later romantic Sir Thomas Malory work – with a new twist – and sci-fantasy elements of my own… There are four books in all. Each would be released as a complete volume. I think it is time I started to get serious about it. I believe there is an audience for this material even if publishers are shy of it. Time to have a little faith!

On the 11th of August, Liam Sharp added,

Update on my creator-owned Merlin/Arthur project – working title STARHENGE – I will DEFINITELY be starting the first book comprising of 4 issues in late December, hopefully for a May 2022 release. I can't begin to tell you how excited I am about that. More news as it develops.

On the 12th of August, Liam Sharp added

This just got real today. Can't wait to tell you more! Stay tuned! :-)

We did. And then in December Liam Sharp tweeted the news;

Since Image said it was OK for me to mention it in an interview, I'm letting you know here that they will be publishing my #StarHenge comic series and TPB next year in June, with the oversize collector's hard back coming via KS and Sharpy Productions. Here's my 3 covers to #1! The covers represent future (Merlin) present (Amber Weaver) and past (Arthur). I have some amazing variants by some incredible creators I can't wait to share down the line too. Let your LCS know what's heading their way… :-)

StarHenge: Dragon & Boar #1-6 was then published by Image from July to December 2022, then collected in April 2023. And in 2024, we are getting more. Liam Sharp posted to social media, "Just submitted for an August release… my 64 page follow-up to StarHenge! It'll be part of what will eventually be Book Two, which will be collected in the same way Book One was, as a hardback. This is a 64 page standalone about what happens to the Ur-Queen AFTER she dies… Hard sci-fi goodness! :-)" And here's how it looks…

Ore, a StarHenge graphic novella by Liam Sharp… and its futire is foretold.

