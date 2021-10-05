Preview Next Week's Power Rangers #12 Ahead of Eltarian War Event

This October, the Power Rangers will become embroiled in yet another event, Eltarian War. Before that, Power Rangers #12 will hit stores next week on October 13th, with plans to unveil a new Power Ranger before the event. Who will that ranger be? If one of the variant covers below is any indication, it will be WWE Superstar Seth Rollins in a blockbuster crossover. In any case, explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has sent over a preview of the issue, and because we have a quota of comic book "news" articles to hit, we've decided to share it with you. Plus, if no one writes up all these press releases comic publishers are constantly sending us, Rich Johnston gets really really sad about it, and nobody want to see a grown British rumourmonger cry, do they? We didn't think so.

A press release from BOOM tells us:

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), revealed a first look at POWER RANGERS #12 from writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers), colorist Raúl Angulo (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) with color assistance by Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, in conjunction with the Mighty Morphin series, setting the stage for the next epic series event, the ELTARIAN WAR, in October 2021! As the Empyreals carry out their final task before the war is fully underway, the Rangers fight to survive the aftermath of their destruction on an alien planet. But will they be able to save both the universe and themselves from their devastating might? Or will they find themselves stranded without hope of survival? POWER RANGERS #12 features main cover art by acclaimed illustrator Gerald Parel (Symbiote Spider-man: King in Black), and variant covers by Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets) with Walter Baiamonte, Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and illustrator Yejin Park.

Okay, no more keeping you waiting, Powerbronies! Here's that preview you're clamoring for: