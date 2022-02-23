Preview: Saga #56 by Bryan K Vaughan and Fiona Staples

Today sees the second issue of the second half of Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga with Saga #56. We have a preview of the first pages of the comic book, right here. Because we love you lots. Out in comic book shops today.





Of the comic, Brian K Vaughan says;

This Wednesday, Saga is back on shelves less than a month after the double-sized Chapter 55, which I'm proud to share was somehow our highest ordered issue ever. We've been hearing from a lot of happy retailers, so thanks very much for supporting your local brick-and-mortar, paper-and-staples comic shop. If you haven't been to one in a while, or just moved to a new town and haven't found your spot yet, Comic Shop Locator will get you where you need to be. Are these swashbuckling oddballs friends or foes? Future fan-favorite characters or inevitably despised Poochies…? I guess we'll find out in this installment, which also contains another long-awaited Reader Questionnaire, so start hunting for those old Forever stamps you once saw in that junk drawer.

