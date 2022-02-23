Preview: Saga #56 by Bryan K Vaughan and Fiona Staples

Today sees the second issue of the second half of Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga with Saga #56. We have a preview of the first pages of the comic book, right here. Because we love you lots. Out in comic book shops today.

Of the comic, Brian K Vaughan says;

This Wednesday, Saga is back on shelves less than a month after the double-sized Chapter 55, which I'm proud to share was somehow our highest ordered issue ever. We've been hearing from a lot of happy retailers, so thanks very much for supporting your local brick-and-mortar, paper-and-staples comic shop. If you haven't been to one in a while, or just moved to a new town and haven't found your spot yet, Comic Shop Locator will get you where you need to be.

Are these swashbuckling oddballs friends or foes? Future fan-favorite characters or inevitably despised Poochies…?  I guess we'll find out in this installment, which also contains another long-awaited Reader Questionnaire, so start hunting for those old Forever stamps you once saw in that junk drawer.

SAGA #56 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC210327
(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples
Everyone mourns in their own way. The most emotional epic in comics continues, still for only $2.99!In Shops: Feb 23, 2022
SRP: $2.99

And coming ahead…

SAGA #57 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN220296
(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples
Long-term relationships are easy? LYING.In Shops: Mar 23, 2022
SRP: $2.99

SAGA #58 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
FEB220248
(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples
Friends or enemies?In Shops: Apr 27, 2022
SRP: $2.99

SAGA #59 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
MAR220260
(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples
What the hell does this fish have to do with the people who want Hazel dead? Find out this May as the strangest epic in comics continues-somehow still only $2.99! In Shops: May 25, 2022
SRP: $2.99

