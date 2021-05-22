Pride Goeth Before a Fall – Star Wars Darth Vader #12 [Preview]

Someone is feeling quite arrogant in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12, in stores next week from Marvel Comics. Having humbled Darth Vader, Emporer Palpatine believes he's untouchable and there's no way Vader will ever pose a threat to him. Um…. has he seen Return of the Jedi? Obviously, Palpatine is not a true Star Wars fan! Check out the preview below.