Pride Goeth Before a Fall – Star Wars Darth Vader #12 [Preview]

Someone is feeling quite arrogant in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12, in stores next week from Marvel Comics. Having humbled Darth Vader, Emporer Palpatine believes he's untouchable and there's no way Vader will ever pose a threat to him. Um…. has he seen Return of the Jedi? Obviously, Palpatine is not a true Star Wars fan! Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS DARTH VADER #12
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Greg Pak (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Aaron Kuder
PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "RESTORATION"
• Returned to the fold after his rebellion against the EMPEROR, DARTH VADER faces the horrors of reconstruction in the secret laboratories of CORUSCANT.
• As he blacks out under the knife, does he still dream of revenge against his master? Or do his thoughts drift towards his son – and the friends who make LUKE SKYWALKER so vulnerable?
• Don't miss this next critical new chapter in Vader's ongoing evolution – featuring the revelation of the first time the Dark Lord learned the name HAN SOLO!
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210668 STAR WARS DARTH VADER #12, by (W) Greg Pak (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
