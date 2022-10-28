Princess Convenient Plot Devices in Yen Press January 2023 Solicits

Yen! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Yen Press and Yen On, who translate Japanese manga and light novels into English, for January 2023, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure.

Princess Convenient Plot Devices is launching from Yen Press, though as with most of the books, actually out in February 2023. And it's a rather meta-manga as an avid reader of male gay romance novels jumps into a fantasy life where she can make that happen for those around her, as she finds herself living in a Boys Love novel of her own.

PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES GN VOL 01

(W) Mamecyoro (A) Kazusa Yoneda

Stepping into the world of your favorite book might sound like a dream come true, but for Maki Tazawa, this very opportunity presents a unique challenge. A passionate lover of BL novels in her previous life, Maki now gets to spend her days as princess Octavia, and enjoy the company of her favorite fictional couple-her brother, the crown prince Sirius, and his lover Lord Sil. But two men can't produce an heir! As the story goes, in order to solve the problem of succession, princess Octavia agrees to a political marriage and offers up her own child to the throne. But this Octavia can't accept such an unfair fate! So what if she lives in a BL novel? Her OTP achieved true love and she's determined to do the same!

SOTUS GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) BitterSweet (A) Kei

SOTUS is an educational system in which upperclassmen impose "trials" upon underclassmen. Arthit, leader of the engineering seniors, plans to put his new juniors through a harsh training regimen to earn the symbol of their major-the gear. However, a first-year named Kongpob causes new headaches for Arthit when he declares he'll snatch the gear from him: "I'll make you my wife!"

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

Discover a variety of stories about women's love, starting with Iori: twenty-eight-year-old office worker who sets out to drown her love and job sorrows in booze. When she wakes up next to someone, she can't believe her partner was Minami, a worker at the bar who doesn't want to forget what they have!

BEGINNING AFTER THE END GN VOL 02

(W) TurtleMe (A) Fuyuki23

Art, his parents, and the Twin Horns are under attack! With a horde of bandits surrounding them, the powerful mana users are outnumbered-but they won't go down without a fight. Art is sure he can help…but the shocking truth his father reveals may change everything.

SCHOOL LIVE LETTERS GN (MR)

(W) Norimitsu Kaihou (A) Sadoru Chiba

Now that the apocalypse is over, the former School Living Club members moved on to new stages in their life. With each member walking a different path, letters help everyone remember the past, live for the present, and stay connected with one another.

UNNAMED MEMORY GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Kuji Furumiya (A) Naoki Koshimizu

A week has passed since the murder at the festival, and Oscar has returned to his busy daily life with government affairs while Tinasha has finally begun to be respected as a court mage. But because they are often seen together, there always are rumors about them in the castle, and their nightly meetings to uncover the ones behind the incident aren't helping any. Then, during one such meeting, Oscar accidentally ingests an aphrodisiac in front of Tinasha…

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DEAD APPLE GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Bungo Stray Dogs DA Partners (A) Gun_Zi

Shrouded in fog, the ability users of Yokohama are forced to fight against their own abilities. Akutagawa, eager to fight Rashomon, waits for his chance to strike. Meanwhile, Atsushi grows hesitant at the thought of facing Beast Beneath the Moonlight…

HOLY GRAIL OF ERIS GN VOL 03

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama

In their quest to uncover the truth behind Scarlett Castiel's death, Constance and Scarlett attend Emilia Godwin's soiree to fish for clues. Fishing in a sea of sharks is never easy, however, and their investigation is sidetracked when barbed insults escalate into an attack. And with Randolph Ulster popping up every which way they turn, finding answers is going to be much harder than they thought!

CHAINED SOLDIER GN VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Takahiro (A) Yohei Takemura

As Himari is cornered by her elder sister Yachiho's special technique, will her training with Yuuki pay off!? And next up is a high-power match between Shushu and Sahara, but in the heat of battle a new enemy catches both squads by surprise!

WOLF NEVER SLEEPS GN VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Shienbishop (A) Kiichi Taga

After overcoming countless trials, Lecan has become the disciple of Sheila, a "humble" apothecary of immense magic power. His confidence buoyed by the many days of studying magic under her wing, he finally resolves to challenge one of this world's dungeons. See Lecan train Eda in magic, fighting to the death against a dungeon boss, and more in the final volume of The Wolf Never Sleeps!

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 04

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Reia

Lugh vs. Epona! The power of the hero is finally revealed!

Having aced the Royal Knights Academy exams, Lugh is now the classmate of his assassination target, the hero, Epona. But he's only given a brief moment of peace before being thrown into a mock battle with Epona! With no time to prepare, who will win?

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CECILIA SYLVIE GN VOL 03

(W) Hiroro Akizakura (A) Shino Akiyama

Cecilia Sylvie's plan to disguise herself to steer clear of every death flag was going so smoothly…until Dante found out her secret! And although she manages to avoid the sudden death flag by using his identity as a bargaining chip, their abrupt closeness causes Oscar and Gilbert to pry into the change in their relationship. Can she keep them in the dark-even at the cost of her bond with them?

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD GN VOL 04

(W) nigozyu (A) mugiko

This time, the stage is a luxury ship. Carrying the dying wish of the ace detective in their hearts, Kimizuka and his allies challenge a new enemy-Chameleon. While confronting the past, they stride towards the future.

SASAKI & MIYANO GN VOL 07

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

Sasaki and Miyano. Bad boy and BL nerd. Miyano finally took the plunge and told Sasaki exactly how he feels! But that's only step one of any relationship. After all, now they have to actually make dating work. And with Sasaki's graduation just around the corner, the challenges they face are only increasing! Can they make their own happily ever after?

HERO OVERPOWERED BUT OVERLY CAUTIOUS GN VOL 05

(W) Light Tuchihi (A) Saori Toyota

In order to learn Valkyrie's ultimate abilities, the Techniques of Destruction, Seiya has begun training with her, but the way they're going about it has Rista more than a little flustered! Whispering "I've…never felt this way before"…while in bed…naked in each other's arms-hold on, how the hell is this supposed to be training?!?!?!?!?!?!

WORLD STRONGEST REARGUARD LABYRINTH NOVICE GN VOL 05

(W) Towa, Huuka Kazabana (A) Rikizo

Arihito, who had a chance encounter with the secret god Ariadne, was ranked first in the eighth district. The group is about to take the promotion exam to challenge the seventh district, but monsters overflowing from the labyrinth attack the city…!

REIGN OF THE SEVEN SPELLBLADES GN VOL 05

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Sakae Esuno

As the battle to determine the strongest first-year heats up and new opponents enter the fray, Katie approaches the others with a high-risk, high-reward proposal-to build a shared workshop within the labyrinth!

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 4 GN VOL 05

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Haruno Atori

Now that Subaru has Otto's help, they set off to speak with Roswaal in order to get help in saving Rem. Along the way, they run into Ram, who wants to help too. Now, the only thing in the way of their new plan is the raging "Tiger."

HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN GN VOL 05 (MR)

(W) Kennoji (A) Fuh Araki

Guild workers from all over the country are gathered for a special class, and Roland is no exception. But when he notices an instructor that doesn't quite seem to be as skilled as he makes himself out to be, he decides to take him down a peg or two before returning to his "normal" class. Once that's done, he's ready to head back, but before he can leave, he's suddenly summoned by his old guildmaster…

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Hotondoshindeiru (A) Hotondoshindeiru

Alicia has gained a new power and repelled the monsters that attacked the hot springs inn. The uncle tries to unravel her lost past in the open-air bath alone, but what lies in store? Looks like a certain elf is going to interrupt!

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 17

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

Nene has managed to escape the final resting place of all the kannagi sacrificed in this town, reuniting with Kou and the boy they now know to be a younger version of Tsukasa. As the beginning of the Yugi family tragedy is finally unveiled, Kou sees a chance to put everything to rights-if they can all escape the Red House. But this cursed mansion has already made the consequences of trying to free Tsukasa from its clutches very clear…

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 07

(W) Mami Orikasa (A) Mami Orikasa

Nanami and Suzumura are off to their school trip! And what better way to get closer together than to share secrets? While hanging out in Okinawa, Kyou's best friend Mizuki opens up about his past! Meanwhile, Nanami catches the student council president smiling at her an awkward number of times. It seems harmless, so why does it make her so uneasy?

FINAL FANTASY LOST STRANGER GN VOL 08

(W) Hazuki Minase (A) Itsuki Kameya

In their search for leads on the Ä Raise Ä spell to resurrect Yuko, Shogo and his party have entered into Mysidia Ä s Great Library only to enter a life-and-death struggle with the nightmare-wielding Byblos! With the help of his Ä Libra Ä ability, Shogo acquires Ifrit Ä s Bow, taking aim at his massive foe… Later, the adventure shifts to the Gold Saucer from FF7! There, Shogo comes across a mysterious man named Cid…

HINOWA GA CRUSH GN VOL 07 (MR)

(W) Takahiro (A) Strelka

To save the people from war, Hinowa decides to become a King herself. She approaches the wise sage Rugyou to become her strategist only to find he wants to live as an author! And meanwhile, Akame decides she must depart for Tenrou…

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY GN VOL 13

(W) Hiro Ainana (A) Ayamegumu

Satou and company have arrived in Gururian City. All around them, mock battles are a common sight in preparation for the upcoming martial arts tournament. Meanwhile, Wings of Freedom, a demon lord-worshiping cult, is giving speeches all around the area, and sure enough, a horde of demons soon emerges from within the city! Amidst the chaos, Satou and friends rush to the scene, only to find an unexpected guest…

TEZCATLIPOCA HC PROSE NOVEL (MR)

(W) Kiwamu Sato

In the wake of a brutal war with a rival cartel, a certain drug lord flees Mexico and ends up halfway around the world, where he runs into a Japanese organ broker doing business in Jakarta. After their fateful meeting, the two of them travel to Japan in order to establish a new business in the organ trade. There, the former cartel leader takes a young, lonely boy under his wing. These three lives gradually become inextricably entangled in a web of crime, violence, and human flesh…

CHITOSE IN THE RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 03

(W) Hiromu (A) Raemz

This is goodbye.

Ever since the meeting with advisors about their future plans in June, Asuka and Chitose have begun to meet up at school. They've also been going out together more on these things that seem like dates, but instead of being happy…Chitose feels like he's going through something really painful. Even though he knows it's terribly selfish of him…

Asuka is leaving for Tokyo soon. To become a weaver of stories. Will he be able to send her off with a smile on his face?

MAGISTELLUS BAD TRIP LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Mahaya

Kaname has finally reunited with his old friend Takamasa, only to split right back up. The two share the same goal but their methods are irreconcilable, and their fight rocks the whole of Money (Game) Master. The cheat-level weapons called the "Legacies" and the mysterious Zodiac Children are the keys to taking control of fate. The dealers whose lives Kaname has touched-Lily-Kiska, M-Scope, Zaurus, Mother Loose, and Smash Daughter-rise up as the fuse is lit for the final battle.

ALYA SOMETIMES HIDES IN RUSSIAN GN VOL 02

(W) Sunsunsun (A) Momoco

Alya and Masachika make a promise to fight to the bitter end in their joint bid for election as student council President and Vice President. They start their strategy meeting for going up against the opposition candidate–the overwhelmingly charismatic Yuki Suou.

"So…let's talk student council election strategy…"

"…?????" [He's so cool…]

Hhnnnggg! Now he's gotten all flustered by her sweet words in Russian!

DISILLUSIONED ADV SAVE THE WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 02

(W) Shinta Fuji

Betrayed and kicked out of his adventurer party, Nick thought he might never trust another again. However, it isn't long before he finds new comrades with similar experiences: Tiana, a mage and former noble lady, Zem, an excommunicated priest, and Karan, a female dragonian warrior. Together, they form an adventurer party called "Survivors" and are later joined by the Sword of Bonds. But just as things start picking up for them, Nick runs into his ex, Claudine, and they get dragged into a duel with her adventurer party. Can the newly formed Survivors win against a group active in the underworld?

BRIDE OF DEMISE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

(W) Keishi Ayasato (A) murakaruki

After narrowly avoiding a terrible fate at the school festival, Kou renews his friendship with his old classmates from Research, Asagiri and Isumi. As they pass the time peacefully, Asagiri decides to confess her love to Kou. However, the very next day, Isumi informs Kou of some shocking news Ä Asagiri has disappeared in the kihei-infested ruins! As he searches for her, a new threat appears which may shed light on the true nature of the kihei. For the sake of his beloved Brides, Kou must make a choice.

ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

(W) Saekisan (A) Hanekoto

After a long unrequited love, Mahiru and Amane finally begin dating, and the inexperienced two stumble through their new relationship while steadily growing closer to each other. Although initially annoyed by the commotion surrounding Mahiru and him at school, Amane slowly changes and becomes more upfront and confident. Seeing this, Mahiru can't help but feel slightly uneasy…but it's time for a vacation and an unforgettable summer awaits them!

HIRANO & KAGUIRA LIGHT NOVEL SC

(W) Shou Harusono, Kotoko Hachijo

Basketball players. Bad boys who aren't really bad boys. Roommates. Senpai-kouhai BL romance. It all started when Kagiura moved into the school dorms with what seemed to be a bad boy upperclassman. But after he's left in the tender care of his mother-hen of a roommate, Hirano, it's too much to ask for Kagiura not to fall in love…right?!

From the author of Sasaki and Miyano comes the Hirano & Kagiura novel and its manga sequel, filled with answers to the questions Mya-chan never knew. Do they like-like each other? Are they dating? What juicy things do they get up to behind closed doors?!

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 08

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

Maple's made it to the seventh stratum. Finally, monster taming's available on a grand scale, and the other Maple Tree members have begun the search for their own pets! As usual, Maple's gone off on her own to find a new skill. She's eaten another monster…and this time she's got tentacles?!

SISTERS ALL YOU NEED LIGHT NOVEL VOL 14 (MR)

(W) Yomi Hirasaka (A) Kantoku

Even after making his break as an author, marrying the person he loves, and becoming a father, Itsuki Hashima has not changed and continues his regular routine of writing novels. But how about Chihiro, or Miyako, or Haruto and Nayuta and Ashley? Not to mention Kaizu, Kaiko, Setsuna, and Nadeshiko?! How much or how little have they changed? What kind of future awaits them?

SOLO LEVELING LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

(W) Chugong

With the battle between the Monarchs and the Rulers quickly approaching, Jinwoo must rally the international community against this oncoming threat! Though he wields unimaginable power, he's acutely aware that he can't fight them all on his own…but will the other hunters stand with him?

YOU CALL THAT SERVICE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Hiroki Ozaki

Shiren has left the Sacred Blood Empire-and Ryouta-to become Emperor of the newly founded Holy Sacred Blood Empire! With her sister out of the way, Ouka takes the chance to make Ryouta her minion, and he begins a new life without Shiren. Shiren, on the other hand, is living in the lap of luxury, but is this what she really wants? The boy-meets-vampire girl comedy draws to a close in this final volume.

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

"Can you guess which one is me?"

The Seventh spirit, Natsumi, can seemingly transform at will and masquerade as anyone, even people Shido know very well. His only option is to date everyone until he can figure out who Natsumi is pretending to be…but there's twelve whole suspects!

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL SC VOL 18

(W) Hiro Ainana

After dispatching the monsters laying siege to the royal capital and aiding in the bloom of the Royal Sakura blossoms, Satou and his party are finally able to welcome the new year. But even more exciting than New Year festivities is the auction surrounding the Ring of Prayer! If Satou wins the bid, he might just be able to free Arisa and the others from servitude!

