Princess Sparklepuff & Her Crew of Lady Pirates by Cassandra Federman

The Story Spinners: Princess Sparklepuff and Her Crew of Lady Pirates is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by Cassandra Federman of This Is a Seahorse. Princess Sparklepuff sees two polar opposite sisters who must come together to tell an epic bedtime story that will calm their crying baby sister, so they can finally all get some sleep. And it has been picked up by Alyson Heller at Aladdin for publication in 2024. Cassandra Federman's agent Jennifer March Soloway at Andrea Brown Literary did the deal for world rights.

Cassandra Federman writes "I've been a huge comic nerd since childhood and now I get to make a GN for kids just like me! Thank you to my agent, @marchsoloway and to @EditorAlysonH at Aladdin/S&S for offering to be the home for THE STORY SPINNERS: PRINCESS SPARKLEPUFF AND HER CREW OF LADY PIRATES!" Jennifer March Soloway added "Good news! @CassFederman's laugh-out-loud young #GN, THE STORY SPINNERS, has found the perfect home with the fabulous @EditorAlysonH at S&S/Aladdin. I can't wait for you to meet Kennedy + Devon, as they make up an epic bedtime story. Princess Bride + Doodleville!"

Cassandra Federman made her author/illustrator debut in 2019 with This Is a Sea Cow. The sequel, This Is a Seahorse, came out in 2020 and won the ILA Children's and Young Adult Book Award. Aladdin Books is an imprint of US book publisher Simon And Schuster Publishing that states they "publish for a diverse community of readers with books that are enduring and culturally relevant. From picture books to chapter books to middle-grade, both fiction and nonfiction, we create books that provide readers with mirrors in which to see themselves and windows into understanding others." Andrea Brown Literary is a mid-size literary agency specializing in children's literature since 1981, headquartered in Northern California with offices in Southern California, Chicago, and New York.