Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Planet Death, printwatch, transformers, venom

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Spider-Man Noir, Venom And Transformers

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Spider-Man Noir, Venom, Transformers, Escape, Ghost Pepper, Skinbreaker and Planet Death

Article Summary DC Comics sends Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman issues to fresh printings with new covers.

Marvel brings Spider-Man Noir, Venom #250, and X-Men: Age Of Revolution Overture #1 back for new print runs.

Image and Skybound titles like Ghost Pepper, Transformers, Skinbreaker, and Escape get additional printings.

Bad Idea’s Planet Death #1 and Image’s It Killed Everyone But Me #1 receive new variant print covers.

PrintWatch sees a full weight of comics receiving second prints, third prints, and even ninth prints this week, as well as a couple of covers that slipped past last time.

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Absolute Batman #1 to a Ninth Printing with a cover by Nick Draoptta and Frank Martin, Absolute Batman #10 and #11 to a second printing, Absolute Superman #10 to a second printing with a cover by Rafa Sandoval & Ulises Arreola, and Absolute Wonder Woman #11 also to a second printing with a Hayden Sherman & Jordie Bellaire cover, all out for the 29th of October.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Spider-Man Noir #1 to a second printing with a cover by Simone Di Meo and a 1:25 variant by Erik Larsen, out for the 19th of November. As is Venom #250 with a second printing by cover Carlos Gomez and a 1:25 virgin variant by Greg Capullo, out for the 19th of November. X-Men: Age Of Revolution Overture #1 with a second printing cover by Ryan Stegman and a 1:25 virgin variant by Rickie Yagawa, also out for the 19th of November.

PrintWatch: Image Comics/Skybound is sending Ghost Pepper #1 by Ludo Lullabi and Adriano Lucas back to a third printing for the 29th of October. As well as Transformers #24 going back to a second printing, with Autobot and Decepticon covers by Jason Howard for the 29th of October Skinbreaker #1 gets a second print with a cover by David Finch, and Skinbreaker Treasury Edition #1 also gets a second printing with a cover from David Finch and Annalisa Leoni, both for the 29th of October

PrintWatch: Escape #1 from Image by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuna gets a third printing from Image Comics for the 29th of October It Killed Everyone But Me #1 from Image by Ryan Parrott and Letizia Cadonici gets a second printing with a cover by John Pearson for the 29th of October.

PrintWatch: Planet Death #1 from Bad Idea gets a second printing with a new cover from Tomas Giorello, for the 5th of November. Remember, remember…

PrintWatch: And covers from previous printwatches now revealed… Black Cat #2 a second printing with a Paco Medina cover and Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe #3 gets a second printing with a Mark Brooks cover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!