PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Spider-Man Noir, Venom And Transformers
- DC Comics sends Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman issues to fresh printings with new covers.
- Marvel brings Spider-Man Noir, Venom #250, and X-Men: Age Of Revolution Overture #1 back for new print runs.
- Image and Skybound titles like Ghost Pepper, Transformers, Skinbreaker, and Escape get additional printings.
- Bad Idea’s Planet Death #1 and Image’s It Killed Everyone But Me #1 receive new variant print covers.
PrintWatch sees a full weight of comics receiving second prints, third prints, and even ninth prints this week, as well as a couple of covers that slipped past last time.
PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Absolute Batman #1 to a Ninth Printing with a cover by Nick Draoptta and Frank Martin, Absolute Batman #10 and #11 to a second printing, Absolute Superman #10 to a second printing with a cover by Rafa Sandoval & Ulises Arreola, and Absolute Wonder Woman #11 also to a second printing with a Hayden Sherman & Jordie Bellaire cover, all out for the 29th of October.
PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Spider-Man Noir #1 to a second printing with a cover by Simone Di Meo and a 1:25 variant by Erik Larsen, out for the 19th of November. As is Venom #250 with a second printing by cover Carlos Gomez and a 1:25 virgin variant by Greg Capullo, out for the 19th of November. X-Men: Age Of Revolution Overture #1 with a second printing cover by Ryan Stegman and a 1:25 virgin variant by Rickie Yagawa, also out for the 19th of November.
PrintWatch: Image Comics/Skybound is sending Ghost Pepper #1 by Ludo Lullabi and Adriano Lucas back to a third printing for the 29th of October. As well as Transformers #24 going back to a second printing, with Autobot and Decepticon covers by Jason Howard for the 29th of October Skinbreaker #1 gets a second print with a cover by David Finch, and Skinbreaker Treasury Edition #1 also gets a second printing with a cover from David Finch and Annalisa Leoni, both for the 29th of October
PrintWatch: Escape #1 from Image by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuna gets a third printing from Image Comics for the 29th of October It Killed Everyone But Me #1 from Image by Ryan Parrott and Letizia Cadonici gets a second printing with a cover by John Pearson for the 29th of October.
PrintWatch: Planet Death #1 from Bad Idea gets a second printing with a new cover from Tomas Giorello, for the 5th of November. Remember, remember…
PrintWatch: And covers from previous printwatches now revealed… Black Cat #2 a second printing with a Paco Medina cover and Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe #3 gets a second printing with a Mark Brooks cover.