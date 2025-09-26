Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman, Vault | Tagged: , ,

PrintWatch: Superman, Batman, Godzilla, Thor, Battleworld & Big Rig

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Superman #28 and Superman #29, the first two chapters of Legion of Darkseid by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora, key issues on the road to DC K.O, back to a second printing.

PrintWatch: Also getting second prints is Immortal Legend Batman #1, the start of the new Elseworlds series from Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Erica D'Urso, and Dan Mora

PrintWatch: Two of DC's Batman Day promo titles are also getting reprinted, Batman: Year Two #1 Batman Day 2025 Special Edition and the cancelled Batman: Gotham Sampler Batman Day 2025, now with a preview of November's DC K.O. Knightfight #1 in place of Red Hood.

Battleworld #1

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Battleworld #1 back to a second printing with an Iban Coello cover and a 1:25 Nick Bradshaw Black And White Wraparound variant for the fifth of November.

PrintWatch: Black Cat #2 is getting a second printing with a Paco Medina cover, and a 1:25 ratio Adam Hughes virgin variant cover.

 

PrintWatch: Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe #3 gets a second printing with a Mark Brooks cover, and a Dave Wachter 1:25 radio variant. The Mortal Thor #2 gets a second printing with an Alex Ross cover and a Taurin Clarke virgin 1:25 ratio cover.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Hawkeye #1 gets a second printing with a Carmen Carnero cover and an R.B. Silva 1:25 ratio variant.

PrintWatch: Vault Comics is sending Post Malone's Big Rig #1 and #2 by Adrian Wassel, Post Malone and Nathan Gooden to third and second printings, with a new cover by Gooden, double-length — collects chapters 1 & 2 and 3 & 4 respectively. For the 29th of October. As Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City #2 by Matteo Pizzolo and C. Granda from Black Mask goes to a second printing with a new cover by Elisa Pocetta.

