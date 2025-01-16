Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: ,

PrintWatch: Absolute Jim Lee, Rogue & You Won't Feel A Thing Printings

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Rogue: The Savage Land and You Won't Feel A Thing get more prints

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • DC's Absolute series gets multiple new printings with exclusive Jim Lee covers.
  • Marvel announces second printings for Rogue and Deadpool & Wolverine.
  • You Won't Feel A Thing #1 sold out; second printing features villain Chatter Man.
  • New print editions for fan-favorites arrive in February with collector variants.

PrintWatch: We mentioned Absolute Batman #1 getting a fifth printing before, but now we have the covers as well as details across DC's Absolute line. There will be fourth printings for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and third printings for Absolute Superman #1, multiple printings across the line, and themed Jim Lee covers for the new first-issue printings, all for the 12th of February.

  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr A Jim Lee
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Nick Dragotta B&W Card Stock Var
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 Third Printing Nick Dragotta
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 Second Printing Nick Dragotta
  • ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Third Printing Cvr A Jim Lee
  • ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Third Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Rafa Sandoval B&W Card Stock Var
  • ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Second Printing Rafa Sandoval
  • ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Fourth Printing Cvr A Jim Lee
  • ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Fourth Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Hayden Sherman B&W Card Stock Var
  • ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 Third Printing
  • ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3 Second Printing

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has announced second printings for Rogue: The Savage Land #1 by Tim Seeley and Zulema Scotto Lavina, for the 26th of February, with a new cover by Adam Hughes and a 1:25 cover by Kaare Andrews. And we also have a look at the Greg Capullo cover for the Deadpool & Wolverine #1 second printing that was printwatched last week. 

 

PrintWatch: Dstlry has announced that the first printing of You Won't Feel A Thing #1 by Scott Snyder and Jock has completely sold out at the distribution level and will get a second printing with a new cover featuring Jock's art of the book's villain, the Chatter Man, for the 12th of February.

PrintWatch: Rogue & You Won't Feel a Thing Get Second Prints

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.