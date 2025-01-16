Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute Jim Lee, Rogue & You Won't Feel A Thing Printings

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Rogue: The Savage Land and You Won't Feel A Thing get more prints

Article Summary DC's Absolute series gets multiple new printings with exclusive Jim Lee covers.

Marvel announces second printings for Rogue and Deadpool & Wolverine.

You Won't Feel A Thing #1 sold out; second printing features villain Chatter Man.

New print editions for fan-favorites arrive in February with collector variants.

PrintWatch: We mentioned Absolute Batman #1 getting a fifth printing before, but now we have the covers as well as details across DC's Absolute line. There will be fourth printings for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and third printings for Absolute Superman #1, multiple printings across the line, and themed Jim Lee covers for the new first-issue printings, all for the 12th of February.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr A Jim Lee

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Fifth Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Nick Dragotta B&W Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 Third Printing Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 Second Printing Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Third Printing Cvr A Jim Lee

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Third Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Rafa Sandoval B&W Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Second Printing Rafa Sandoval

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Fourth Printing Cvr A Jim Lee

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Fourth Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Hayden Sherman B&W Card Stock Var

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 Third Printing

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3 Second Printing

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has announced second printings for Rogue: The Savage Land #1 by Tim Seeley and Zulema Scotto Lavina, for the 26th of February, with a new cover by Adam Hughes and a 1:25 cover by Kaare Andrews. And we also have a look at the Greg Capullo cover for the Deadpool & Wolverine #1 second printing that was printwatched last week.

PrintWatch: Dstlry has announced that the first printing of You Won't Feel A Thing #1 by Scott Snyder and Jock has completely sold out at the distribution level and will get a second printing with a new cover featuring Jock's art of the book's villain, the Chatter Man, for the 12th of February.

