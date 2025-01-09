Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, printwatch

PrintWatch: Magik, Champions, Venom, Deadpool, Wolverine, City Beneath

PrintWatch: Magik, Champions, Venom, Deadpool & Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Jackie-Boy Man and City Beneath Her Feet

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending New Champions #1, Magik #1, Deadpool & Wolverine #1, and All-Venom #2 for second printings as well as the yet-to-be-released Ultimate Wolverine #1.

NEW CHAMPIONS #1 IVAN FIORELLI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

NEW CHAMPIONS #1 LUCIANO VECCHIO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

MAGIK #1 DIKE RUAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MAGIK #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

MAGIK #1 BLANK COVER 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1 JOSHUA CASSARA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1 GREG CAPULLO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 BLANK COVER 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

ALL-NEW VENOM #2 ADAM KUBERT 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ALL-NEW VENOM #2 CARLOS GOMEZ RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

PrintWatch: James Asmus and Megan Huang's Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man from JackSepticEye's comic book publisher Bad Egg gets a second printing as well, though we remain coverless for now, for the 29th of January.

SOMEWHAT INCREDIBLE JACKIE-BOY MAN #2 2ND PTG

BAD EGG LLC

OCT248689

(W) James Asmus (A) James Asmus (CA) Megan Huang

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $15.00

PrintWatch: While The City Beneath Her Feet #1 by James Tynion IV and Elsa Charretier from Dstlry gets a third printing as well, for the 5th of February.

CITY BENEATH HER FEET #1 3RD PTG CHARRETIER (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

(W) James Tynion Iv (A/CA) Elsa Charretier

A bloody love letter to New York City, The City Beneath Her Feet is an action/thriller love story for a new generation by lauded creators James Tynion IV (Spectregraph, Something is Killing the Children) and Elsa Charretier (Room Service, Love Everlasting). Jasper Jayne was the girl of Zara's dreams, but their brief relationship came and went in such an intense blaze that Zara was left thinking Jasper was just that… a dream. Years later, Zara is thrust back into Jasper's world — unknowingly listed as her emergency contact, Zara must piece together the mystery of Jasper's life, all while being hunted by the assassins who once called Jasper one of their own. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of STRANGERS IN PARADISE, KILL BILL, and MR. AND MRS. SMITH.In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $8.99

