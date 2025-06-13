Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, printwatch, ultimate
PrintWatch: Absolute, Ultimate, Invincible, One World Under Doom
PrintWatch: Absolute, Ultimate, Invincible, One World Under Doom get second, third, and fourth printings...
PrintWatch: Plenty of second printings from Marvel, We previously printwatched, but now have the Ben Harvey covers for, One World Under Doom #1 third printing as One World Under Doom #2, #3 and #4, all getting second printings
PrintWatch: As well as Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 with an Adam Kubert cover, Death Of The Silver Surfer #1 with a Ron Lim cover and a 1:25 Tradd Moore variant.
- GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 ADAM KUBERT 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
By Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Rod Reis, Lucas Werneck, Adam Kubert
75960621134000112 Jul 24, 2025
- DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 RON LIM 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
By Greg Pak, Sumit Kumar, Ron Lim
75960621147000112 Jul 24, 2025
- DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 TRADD MOORE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]
By Greg Pak, Sumit Kumar, Tradd Moore
75960621147000125 Jul 24, 2025
PrintWatch: As well as Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 with a cover by Sara Pichelli, and Spider-Girl #1 with a Kaare Andrews cover, and a 1:25 David Nakayama variant.,
- SPIDER-GIRL #1 KAARE ANDREWS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
By Torunn Gronbekk, Andre Risso, Kaare Andrews
- SPIDER-GIRL #1 DAVID NAKAYAMA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]
By Torunn Gronbekk, Andre Risso, David Nakayama
75960621192000118 Jul 24, 2025
- ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 SARA PICHELLI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
By Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf, Sara Pichelli
75960621213200112 Jul 17, 2025
PrintWatch: The New Avengers #1 second printing with a cover by Mark Bagley and a Whilce Portacio 1:25 variant.
NEW AVENGERS #1 MARK BAGLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
By Sam Humphries, Ton Lima, Mark Bagley
NEW AVENGERS #1 WHILCE PORTACIO RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]
By Sam Humphries, Ton Lima, Whilce Portacio
75960621145600119 Jul 24, 2025PrintWatch: As well as Marvel Comics giving Imperial #1 a second printing with a new cover by Marco Checchetto but not the 1:25 variant by Skottie Young. While Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1, which has had over 400,000 orders already is getting a third printing with a new cover by Tom Reilly.
PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #3 gets a fourth printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #3 gets a third printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #4, and Absolute Superman #3 both get second printings for the 9th of July.