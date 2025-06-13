Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, printwatch, ultimate

PrintWatch: Absolute, Ultimate, Invincible, One World Under Doom

PrintWatch: Absolute, Ultimate, Invincible, One World Under Doom get second, third, and fourth printings...

PrintWatch: Plenty of second printings from Marvel, We previously printwatched, but now have the Ben Harvey covers for, One World Under Doom #1 third printing as One World Under Doom #2, #3 and #4, all getting second printings

PrintWatch: As well as Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 with an Adam Kubert cover, Death Of The Silver Surfer #1 with a Ron Lim cover and a 1:25 Tradd Moore variant.

GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 ADAM KUBERT 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

By Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Rod Reis, Lucas Werneck, Adam Kubert

75960621134000112 Jul 24, 2025

By Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Rod Reis, Lucas Werneck, Adam Kubert 75960621134000112 Jul 24, 2025 DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 RON LIM 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

By Greg Pak, Sumit Kumar, Ron Lim

75960621147000112 Jul 24, 2025

By Greg Pak, Sumit Kumar, Ron Lim 75960621147000112 Jul 24, 2025 DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 TRADD MOORE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Greg Pak, Sumit Kumar, Tradd Moore

75960621147000125 Jul 24, 2025

PrintWatch: As well as Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 with a cover by Sara Pichelli, and Spider-Girl #1 with a Kaare Andrews cover, and a 1:25 David Nakayama variant.,

SPIDER-GIRL #1 KAARE ANDREWS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

By Torunn Gronbekk, Andre Risso, Kaare Andrews

By Torunn Gronbekk, Andre Risso, Kaare Andrews SPIDER-GIRL #1 DAVID NAKAYAMA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Torunn Gronbekk, Andre Risso, David Nakayama

75960621192000118 Jul 24, 2025

By Torunn Gronbekk, Andre Risso, David Nakayama 75960621192000118 Jul 24, 2025 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 SARA PICHELLI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

By Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf, Sara Pichelli

75960621213200112 Jul 17, 2025

PrintWatch: The New Avengers #1 second printing with a cover by Mark Bagley and a Whilce Portacio 1:25 variant.

NEW AVENGERS #1 MARK BAGLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

By Sam Humphries, Ton Lima, Mark Bagley

NEW AVENGERS #1 WHILCE PORTACIO RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Sam Humphries, Ton Lima, Whilce Portacio

75960621145600119 Jul 24, 2025PrintWatch: As well as Marvel Comics giving Imperial #1 a second printing with a new cover by Marco Checchetto but not the 1:25 variant by Skottie Young. While Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1, which has had over 400,000 orders already is getting a third printing with a new cover by Tom Reilly.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #3 gets a fourth printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #3 gets a third printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #4, and Absolute Superman #3 both get second printings for the 9th of July.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!