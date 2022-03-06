PrintWatch: Avengers, Black Panther, She-Hulk, Cult Of Ikarus Seconds

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting Avengers Forever #3, Black Panther #4 and She-Hulk #2 back for second printings, for the 13th of April.

AVENGERS FOREVER #3

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

WAR FOR THE WASTELANDS! Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man. Robbie Reyes, a Ghost Rider unlike any other from across the multiverse, still changing, still becoming what he was always meant to be. A Deathlok who refuses to die. A brutally two-fisted Wonder Man. A half-built Vision. The Infinity Thing. Together, they're all that passes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a world overrun by the Black Skull. But on this day, a day unlike any other, they'll have to be enough. Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

BLACK PANTHER #4

(W) John Ridley (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Alex Ross

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 4 Shuri's life hangs in the balance, and with T'Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T'Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin's ringleader finally been caught?! Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

SHE-HULK #2

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Jen Bartel

One of the most dangerous things in the Marvel U lands in Jen Walters' lap, and she's got to figure out what the heck to do with it. And that's all while putting her life and career back together. Rated T+ SRP: $3.99