PrintWatch: Ghost Machine, Deadpool & Ultimate Black Panther 4th Print

PrintWatch: Image has sent all three Ghost Machine Day launches back for a second printing, while Ultimate Black Panther #1 gets a fourth.

PrintWatch: Image Comics has sent all three Ghost Machine Day launches Geiger #1 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, Redcoat #1 by Johns and Bryan Hitch, and Rook: Exodus #1 by Johns and Jason Fabok back to a second printing, all for the 8th of May, alongside the release of Geiger #2. And all looking rather yellow.

"We are thrilled with the response Ghost Machine has received since our announcement at New York Comic-Con, culminating in last week's launch of our first three titles Geiger, Redcoat, and Rook: Exodus," said the Ghost Machine creators in a joint statement. "If one title succeeds we all succeed together as a group, so this is extra special. As different as our characters are, we are committed to delivering the best books each month and we believe the readers and retailers recognized the quality and long-term storytelling vision of our books and spread the word to make this happen. Thank you to Image Comics, Lunar, and all our partners and supporters!"

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Ultimate Black Panther #1 back to a fourth printing for the 22nd of May with an unreleased cover and also a blank cover variant.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 4TH PTG

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Peach Momoko

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!

Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $5.99

PrintWatch: Marvel have nw released the coverds for Deadpool #1 that Bleeding Cool repoirted on in a previous Printwatch, with an cover by Chris Campana and a 1:25 insignia cover.

