Printwatch: Jabba The Hutt #1, High Republic #7 & Kaiju Score #1

Printwatch: Marvel Comics Star Wars titles Jabba The Hutt #1 and The High Republic #7 are both going to second printings, while Kaiju Score #1 by James Patrick and Rem Broo from AfterShock Comics is going to a third printing. And we have the cover for that last one…

Printwatch: KAIJU SCORE #1 3RD PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) James Patrick (A) Rem Broo

Third Printing ! It's the most dangerous heist ever attempted. Four desperate criminals are going all in on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to steal millions in art and turn their miserable lives around. The catch? They have to pull it off under the nose of a one thousand-ton Kaiju. And a giant monster might just be the least of their problems. Brought to you by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol), THE KAIJU SCORE is what happens when a Quentin Tarantino film takes place smack in the middle of a Godzilla movie.

Printwatch: STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA HUTT #1 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218002

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Luca Pizarri, More (CA) Mahmud Asrar

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS!

JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy-and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC? Justina Ireland and Luca Pizzari's hutt-sized spectacular is the first of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

Rated T In Shops: Sep 08, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 16, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Printwatch: STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #7 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218001

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Phil Noto

A JEDI FACES THE DARKNESS! KEEVE TRENNIS has put everything on the line to save her former master, but the scars run deep. As AVAR KRISS summons a task force to deal with the DRENGIR THREAT, a desperate NIHIL REMNANT attacks a distant outpost. Can Keeve fight back the shadows long enough to stand for light and life? Guest-starring ORLA JARENI, Jedi Wayseeker.

Rated T In Shops: Sep 08, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99