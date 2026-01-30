Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Superman | Tagged: , , , , , ,

PrintWatch: K.O. All-In, Transformers, Hulk & Iron Man Get More Prints

PrintWatch: DC's K.O. All-In, Transformers, Infernal Hulk, Ordained, Assorted Crisis Events, Spirit Of The Shadows & Iron Man get more prints

  • DC Comics K.O. titles and DC All In Special announced for new printings in March 2026
  • Transformers #2 gets a milestone tenth printing with multiple variant covers from Image Comics
  • Marvel's Infernal Hulk #3 and Iron Man #1 head to second printings with exclusive variants
  • Ordained #1 from Bad Idea Comics and Oni's Spirit Of The Shadows #1 return for limited reprints

PrintWatch: DC Comics is putting K.O. related comics and DC All In Special back for more printings for the 3rd of March 2026. Here's the list.

  • DC K.O. #1 Third Printing Main Cover by Javi Fernandez
  • DC K.O. Knightfight #2 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora
  • DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 Second Printing Main Cover by Jorge Corona
  • DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 Second Printing Open-to-Order Variant Cover by Godtail
  • DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 Second Printing Main Cover by Jorge Corona
  • Aquaman #12 Second Printing Main Cover by John Timms
  • Superman #33 Second Printing Main Cover by Hayden Sherman
  • Titans #30 Second Printing Main Cover by Pete Woods
  • The Flash #28 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora
  • DC All In Special #1 Third Printing Main Cover by Daniel Sampere

PrintWatch: Transformers #2 gets a tenth printing with many covers from Image Comics for the 11th of March. 3rd prints for Transformers #24 and #25,  as well as a second from Assorted Crisis Events #8 for the 25th of February.

  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER EMBOSS & GOLD FOIL
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR B JAY ANACELTO & ROMULO FAJARDO JR EMBOSS & GOLD FOIL VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR C DUSTIN NGUYEN VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR D JASON HOWARD VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR E JOHN AMOR VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR F ENID BALAM & FERNANDO SIFUENTES VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR G TONI FEJZULA VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR H FERNANDO BLANCO VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR I EJ SU VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR J DAN MORA & ANDRES JUAREZ VAR
  • TRANSFORMERS #24 3RD PTG (CA) Joshua Cassara, Romulo Fajardo Jr.
  • TRANSFORMERS #25 3RD PTG (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber
  • ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #8 2ND PTG (CA) Nick CagnettiEric Zawadzki (MR)

And Oni are doing the same with Spirit Of The Shadows #1 but be warned, there are only so many to go around…

  • SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #1 (OF 5) 2nd PTG Allocations May Occur (CA) Nick Cagnetti

PrintWatch: Marvel is sending Iron Man #1 and Infernal Hulk #3 to a second printing for the 12th of March

  • INFERNAL HULK #3 NIC KLEIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • INFERNAL HULK #3 STEPHEN SEGOVIA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]
  • IRON MAN #1 GERARDO SANDOVAL 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • IRON MAN #1 RYAN STEGMAN RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

ORDAINED #1 (OF 3) Fourth Printing Allocations May Occur

PrintWatch: Bad Idea Comics have sent Ordained #1 back for a fourth printing for the 25th of March…

  • ORDAINED #1 (OF 3) Fourth Printing Allocations May Occur

