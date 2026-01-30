Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Superman | Tagged: Assorted Crisis Events, hulk, iron man, KO, Ordained, printwatch, transformers

PrintWatch: K.O. All-In, Transformers, Hulk & Iron Man Get More Prints

Article Summary DC Comics K.O. titles and DC All In Special announced for new printings in March 2026

Transformers #2 gets a milestone tenth printing with multiple variant covers from Image Comics

Marvel's Infernal Hulk #3 and Iron Man #1 head to second printings with exclusive variants

Ordained #1 from Bad Idea Comics and Oni's Spirit Of The Shadows #1 return for limited reprints

PrintWatch: DC Comics is putting K.O. related comics and DC All In Special back for more printings for the 3rd of March 2026. Here's the list.

DC K.O. #1 Third Printing Main Cover by Javi Fernandez

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 Second Printing Main Cover by Jorge Corona

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 Second Printing Open-to-Order Variant Cover by Godtail

DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 Second Printing Main Cover by Jorge Corona

Aquaman #12 Second Printing Main Cover by John Timms

Superman #33 Second Printing Main Cover by Hayden Sherman

Titans #30 Second Printing Main Cover by Pete Woods

The Flash #28 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora

DC All In Special #1 Third Printing Main Cover by Daniel Sampere

PrintWatch: Transformers #2 gets a tenth printing with many covers from Image Comics for the 11th of March. 3rd prints for Transformers #24 and #25, as well as a second from Assorted Crisis Events #8 for the 25th of February.

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER EMBOSS & GOLD FOIL

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR B JAY ANACELTO & ROMULO FAJARDO JR EMBOSS & GOLD FOIL VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR C DUSTIN NGUYEN VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR D JASON HOWARD VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR E JOHN AMOR VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR F ENID BALAM & FERNANDO SIFUENTES VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR G TONI FEJZULA VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR H FERNANDO BLANCO VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR I EJ SU VAR

TRANSFORMERS #2 10TH PTG CVR J DAN MORA & ANDRES JUAREZ VAR

TRANSFORMERS #24 3RD PTG (CA) Joshua Cassara, Romulo Fajardo Jr.

TRANSFORMERS #25 3RD PTG (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #8 2ND PTG (CA) Nick CagnettiEric Zawadzki (MR)

And Oni are doing the same with Spirit Of The Shadows #1 but be warned, there are only so many to go around…

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #1 (OF 5) 2nd PTG Allocations May Occur (CA) Nick Cagnetti

PrintWatch: Marvel is sending Iron Man #1 and Infernal Hulk #3 to a second printing for the 12th of March

INFERNAL HULK #3 NIC KLEIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

INFERNAL HULK #3 STEPHEN SEGOVIA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

IRON MAN #1 GERARDO SANDOVAL 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

IRON MAN #1 RYAN STEGMAN RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

PrintWatch: Bad Idea Comics have sent Ordained #1 back for a fourth printing for the 25th of March…

ORDAINED #1 (OF 3) Fourth Printing Allocations May Occur

