PrintWatch: Marvel Reprints Captain America As "Armageddon Assembles"

The new printings highlight key plot points leading into Marvel’s upcoming Armageddon event in summer 2026

All five issues will receive new printings in January, including rare variant covers and third printings for #1 and #2

The story redefines Captain America's origin, introducing a new 9/11 Cap and shocking revelations about Latveria

PrintWatch: The entirety of the recent run of Captain America by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti is being reprinted in January under a new banner, Armageddon Assembles In Five Months. Which underlines that it is not just the second arc that sets up the upcoming Armageddon Marvel Comics event in the summer, but the already published first arc, with the new 9/11 Captain America, who now came before Steve Rogers came out of the ice, and revealed that America funded Doctor Doom's coup in Latveria. So Captain America #1 gets a $5.99 third printing with a cover by Ben Harvey, a virgin 1:25 ratio variant by Valerio Schiti, Captain America #2 also gets a third printing as Captain America #3, #4 and #5 get a second printing each, with the same cover creators for all five on the same day, for $4.99 each, for the 28th of January 2026.

"This June, the Marvel Universe faces ARMAGEDDON! Crafted by industry superstar Chip Zdarsky, ARMAGEDDON will impact the entire Marvel Universe, changing the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, the event that redefined the team for the 21st century. Groundwork for the event will be laid in upcoming storylines in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's Captain America as well as recent developments in the Ultimate Universe, specifically Miles Morales returning home with Origin Boxes in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5. Armageddon Assembles in June"

Captain America #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

A NEW ERA FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA BEGINS HERE! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? Experience the untold tale of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing new era of CAPTAIN AMERICA!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: AN UNTOLD ORIGIN! Witness the rise of one of Marvel's most infamous villains as Captain America comes face to face with DOOM for the FIRST time! This is Latveria like you've never seen it before… Also: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos?

ORIGIN OF DOOM! A meeting with Doctor Doom in Latveria forces Steve to confront the realities of the harsh new world he's awoken in. Meanwhile, Dave Colton and the Howling Commandos infiltrate Doom's fortress to rescue hostages, but instead they uncover a sinister truth behind Doom's rise to power…

A NATION DOOMED! It's a showdown between DOOM and CAPTAIN AMERICA with the fate of Latveria hanging in the balance! As Doom prepares a fatal strike against those who stand against him, a sudden betrayal has Cap on the ropes and questioning everything he thought he knew…

A TALE OF TWO CAPTAINS! As Steve learns the true nature of his mission into Latveria, he finds himself at odds with his former ally DAVE COLTON – the current CAPTAIN AMERICA, whose path to freedom grows more violent by the day. Who will be the last Captain left standing?

