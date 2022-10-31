PrintWatch: Miracleman, Crypt Of Shadows, Moon Knight & Power Rangers

PrintWatch: Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, Crypt Of Shadows #1, Moon Knight Annual #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102, Strange Academy: Finals #1, and R.L. Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares #2 all get second printings from Boom Studios and Marvel Comics.

PrintWatch: MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 2ND PTG MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Dan Mora

The CHARGE TO 100 brought everything together in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, now discover the bold new future for the bestselling franchise!

Writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) reunite all of your favorite Rangers, recharged and ready for a bold new direction for your favorite Teenagers With Attitude that begins right here!In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: CRYPT OF SHADOWS 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Chris Cooper, Various (A) Karen Darboe, Various (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve! Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 11/07/22 On Sale: 12/14/22

PrintWatch: MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins! Young Miracleman – the lost member of the Miracleman Family – is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Remastered with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham! Including material originally presented in MIRACLEMAN (1985) #23, plus bonus content. Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 11/07/22 On Sale: 12/14/22

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Rod Reis

WEREWOLF BY MOON KNIGHT! In the Darkhold, there is a prophecy of how a god might die. Jack Russell, more familiar with that cursed tome than most, would like very much to kill a god and save his people, the people bound in servitude to the moon. But to fulfill that prophecy requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, and Moon Knight doesn't bleed easily. Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 11/07/22 On Sale: 12/14/22

PrintWatch: STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

FRESHMAN YEAR IS ALMOST OVER! From day one, people have been wondering – who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down? The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance! Rated T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 11/07/22 On Sale: 12/14/22

PrintWatch: STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

(W) R. L. Stine (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) TBD

R.L. Stine's first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors!

After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments.

But they aren't alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell… In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2022 SRP: $4.99