PrintWatch: One World Under Carnage, Geiger, Magik, Hive & Hellhunters

PrintWatch: One World Under Carnage, Geiger, Magik, The Hive, Hellhunters and Doom get second and third printings.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics and Image Comics send a number of comic books to second and third printings. Beginning with One World Under Doom #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Ben Harvey and a 1:25 variant by Rod Reis for the 26th of March.

PrintWatch: Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Mark Bagley and a 1:25 variant by Humberto Ramos for the 26th of March.

PrintWatch: Hellhunters #2 gets a second printing with a cover by Adam Gorham for the 16th of March.

PrintWatch: Magik #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Pablo Villalobos and a 1:25 variant by J Scott Campbell for the 26th of March.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 gets a thirdprinting with a cover by Alessandro Cappuccio for the 26th of March. But we don't have it yet.

PrintWatch: The Hive #1 by A.J. Lieberman and Mike Henderson gets a second printing from Image Comics with a new cover by Mike Henderson for the 12th of March alongside the first printing of the second issue. "This makes all our hard work worthwhile," said Lieberman. "I can not wait for readers to get sucked deeper into the lives of these characters for no other reason than I know the mayhem coming their way, and I promise, sex, violence, and bees play a huge part! Welcome to the Hive!… Mason Shaw got a second chance, and now readers have a second chance to find out where it leads him in The Hive #1! We promised sex, violence and bees, and we aim to deliver!"

PrintWatch: Geiger #11 by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson, and Rob Leigh gets a second printing from Image Comics with a new cover byGary Frank for the 12th of March Geiger #11 byandgets a second printing from Image Comics with a new cover byGary Frank for the 12th of March alongside the third printing of Geiger #10. "The response to Ashley Arden's debut has been phenomenal," said Johns. "We can't wait to share more of her story in the rest of this arc." Frank added: "This story only gets more explosive with each issue. If you thought #10 and #11 were big, it's just the beginning."

