Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Absolute Batman, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #4, Bug Wars #1 & Geiger #10

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #4 and Bug Wars #1 get second printings while Geiger #10 gets a third printing.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #4 and Bug Wars #1 get new printings with exciting variant covers.

Geiger #10 sees a third printing, featuring Gary Frank's stunning artwork.

Discover the origin of Absolute Batman with Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta.

Enter a dark fantasy in Bug Wars: Book One by Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #4 gets a second print with a cover by Guillem Match and a 1:25 variant by Gabriel Hernandez Walta & Frank Martins. Bug Wars #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Mahmud Asrar & Matthew Wilson. And Geiger #10 gets a third printing by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson

PrintWatch: ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 Second Printing Cvr A Guillem March

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 Second Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Gabriel Hernandez Walta & Frank Martins Card Stock Var

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Gabriel Walta (CA) Guillem March

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue! Retail: $4.99/$5.99 03/12/2025

PrintWatch: BUG WARS #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Mahmud Asrar, Matthew Wilson

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Slade Slaymaker is a kid from Alabama suddenly lost in a vicious world beyond his imagining, a world of marauding ant armies, spellcasting spider witches, and beetle-riding barbarians. A kingdom of tiny but deadly warriors hidden in his own backyard. The same world that saw his father eaten alive by insects now plunges young Slade into the middle of a brutal Bug War to decide the fate of his family.

From the superstar team of writer JASON AARON (SOUTHERN BASTARDS, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Absolute Superman) and artist MAHMUD ASRAR (Conan the Barbarian, X-Men, Batman & Robin) comes the over-sized debut of BUG WARS: BOOK ONE, the first adventure in a sprawling new dark fantasy epic. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/12/2025

PrintWatch: GEIGER #10 3RD PTG

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

THE RETURN OF JUNKYARD JOE!

As Tariq Geiger's quest to find a cure to his radioactive condition continues, he finds himself once again face to face with the U.S. Army's most dangerous weapon. But with Geiger's powers growing out of control, who will come to his rescue? You won't believe it. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/12/2025

PrintWatch: And we have revealed covers for Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader #1 printing with a cover by Derrick Chew and a 1:25 cover by Ramon Rosanas for the 20th of March. And covers forthe first and second issues of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 all for the 20th of March.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!