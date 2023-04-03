Printwatch: Spider-Boy First Appearance Sells Out, Goes For Seconds PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Spider-Man #7 back for a second printing even before the first issue goes on sale on Wednesday.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Spider-Man #7 back for a second printing even before the first issue goes on sale on Wednesday. All because it has the first appearance of new character Spider-Boy. On sale on the 17th of May with a 1:25 variant version as well.

Dan Slott states"Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan's hearts. But none of have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the multiverse at all, Spider-Boy's been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn't he?"

"I can't wait for people to meet Spider-Boy, and the unique role he's going to play in both Spider-Man's world and the Marvel Universe," Slott said. "I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He's my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it's been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own… that is right about to begin!"

Printwatch: It's Jeff #1 will be getting a second printing with a cover by Gurihiru, for the 10th of May.

Printwatch: Rogue State #1 by Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda is getting a fourth printing from Black Mask Studios for the 3rd of May. This will come alongside Godkiller: For Those I Lob I Will Sacrifice #1 getting a third printing, also from Black Mask.

PrintWatch: We also got covers for the previously announced titles below:

Avengers: Beyond #1 Greg Land 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi – Jabba's Palace 1 Todd Nauck 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi – Jabba's Palace 1 Alex Maleev 2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25]

2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25] Invincible Iron Man #4 Kael Ngu 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Invincible Iron Man #4 Arthur Adams 2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25]

2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25] AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Frank Quitely – 60% Retailer Discount

DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Nick Markinovitch – 60% Retailer Discount

SPIDER-MAN #7 RAMOS TOP SECRET SPOILER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230754

(W) Dan Slott (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Humberto Ramos

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE!

Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren?t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

Rated TIn Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99