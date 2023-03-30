PrintWatch: Ambassadors, Avengers, Romans, Children Get Second Prints PrintWatch: Marvel Comics, Image Comics and Scout Comics are senfing comics back for second printings, coming to stores in April and May.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Avengers: Beyond #1, Venom: Lethal Protector II #1, Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi: Jabba's Palace and Invincible Iron Man #4 all back for second printings, with 1:25 variants on top for the last three. Here's who are doing the covers (currently unseen)

Avengers: Beyond #1 Greg Land 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Venom: Lethal Protector II #1 Paulo Siqueira 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Venom: Lethal Protector II #1 Paulo Siqueira 2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25]

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi – Jabba's Palace 1 Todd Nauck 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi – Jabba's Palace 1 Alex Maleev 2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25]

2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25] Invincible Iron Man #4 Kael Ngu 2nd Printing Variant

2nd Printing Variant Invincible Iron Man #4 Arthur Adams 2nd Printing Ratio Variant[1:25]

Covers to come I am sure.

PrintWatch: Image Comics will be reprinting Ambassadors #1, Dead Romans #1, Indigo Children #1 and Local Man #2, all with 6-0% retailer discounts if ordered for FOC date.

AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Frank Quitely – 60% Retailer Discount

DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Nick Markinovitch – 60% Retailer Discount

INDIGO CHILDREN #1 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Alex Diotto – 60% Retailer Discount

LOCAL MAN #2 2ND PTG (MR) – 60% Retailer Discount

FORGED #1 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Mike Henderson – 60% Retailer Discount

Mark Millar on The Ambassadors: "The good news and the bad news are the same thing. That is, The Ambassadors #1 sold out the night before it even launched. How is this possible? Well, this means the distributor, which normally banks a tonne, is completely out of them and we need to rush back to press with a second printing literally this weekend. This is great for us, but sad for you if you don't have this yet. Your store might still have copies and if you were smart enough to pre-order you'll definitely get a first edition."

Curt Pires on Indigo Children: "I'm so grateful for the overwhelming response to the book from readers, retailers and critics alike. It's been a blast seeing the love for the amazing work of my collaborators Alex, Rockwell, Dee and Hassan after many years working on and perfecting this book. We're excited to take you on an epic journey with Indigo Children—and believe me when I say this: we're just getting started."

Greg Rucka on Forged: "Look, I'm trying to come up with something witty and clever and funny to say, but honestly all I've got right now is delight. We've been waiting to share this book with people for so long, to let folks in on the fun we've all been having. You put a book out into the world, something you've worked on and lived with for so long, and you get tunnel vision. To see Mike's art—especially—get this kind of reception is more than we could've hoped for."

Mike Henderson: "Having worked on this for so long in something of a vacuum, for Greg, Eric and me to see people react so positively and have even a fraction of the FUN reading it that we've had making it, has been pretty overwhelming. Everyone on this team put their backs into The Forged and we're just getting started

PrintWatch: Scout Comics is reprinting Midnight Western Theatre #1 with a Kalman Andrasofszky cover, for the 17th of May.