PrintWatch: Stray Dogs and Shadecraft

PrintWatch: Stray Dogs #4 by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner—which just landed in stores last week—as well as Stray Dogs #1, have sold out completely at the distributor level. Image will fast-track both issues for reprints in order to keep up with overwhelming demand for the much talked about series.

"When Trish and I were cooking this thing up, texting drawings of dogs back and forth on scraps of notebook paper—we knew we were making something cool but we never imagined this many other people would think it was cool too," said Fleecs. "Stray Dogs #5 is a big one—big action, big drama. It's the end of our story and we're excited that all of the other issues will be back in print & available when it comes out next month."

In Stray Dogs #4, time is running out. Hackles are raised, tensions are high, and nobody's had a thing to eat. When the Master's away, the dogs will drag everything awful into the light. And the awful truth is nobody's coming to set them free.



Stray Dogs #4, second printing – Diamond Code APR218875

Stray Dogs #1, third printing – Diamond Code APR218874

PrintWatch: Shadecraft #3 by Joe Henderson and Lee Garbett hit comic shops' shelves and sold out instantly at the distributor level. Image will fast-track a reprint of this latest issue in the popular series and with new cover art by Garbett.

"We are so grateful to readers for giving our book a chance, and so thrilled that people are loving it so much, because WE love Zadie Lu and telling her story!!" said Henderson.

In Shadecraft, readers meet Zadie Lu, who is afraid of her own shadow. She's a teenager, so she REALLY should have grown out of it by now, right? But something weird is happening in her small town. Zadie could swear the shadows are coming to life. Watching her. Trying to KILL her. But how do you fight something you can't even touch? And how does all of this tie into her FAMILY, of all things?

In Shadecraft #3, Zadie has discovered the source of the shadows…and that they can be controlled. Dare she try and wield this incredible power? HELL YES she dares. And she's damn good at it, too! But when someone Zadie cares about ends up in danger because of her, the fun and games become a matter of life or death…

Upon launch, the Shadecraft series caught the early attention at Netflix. The streaming platform preemptively picked up Shadecraft for a TV development deal with Henderson onboard to co-write the pilot with Georgia Lee and Garbett attached as a producer.

Shadecraft #3, second printing (Diamond Code APR218884) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 23.