PrintWatch: Third printings for Alice In Leatherland #1 and White #1 are coming, alongside a second printing of White #2, all from Black Mask Comics. And all coming to a comic book store for September the 1st.

PrintWatch: ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #1 3RD PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN219501

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A/CA) Elisa Romboli

3rd PTG Alice, a young writer of children's story books, is hurtled out of her fairytale-like life when she discovers her girlfriend has been cheating on her!

Charmingly defiant, she leaves her small forest town and leaps into a new adventure to seek love (and find herself) in the fast life of San Francisco. There, her concept of pure, magical love will be completely overturnedher biggest challenge won't be reckoning with other people's sexual drive, it'll be getting a grip on her own!

From your new favorite writer and artist team of Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, Alice In Leatherland is a comedy about sex and so, inevitably, about every other aspect of life, too. As Iolanda and Elisa describe the book: "Sex is recounted as a way to investigate our relationship with ourselves and others, with our bodies and our place in the world; sexual pleasure as self-affirmation and growth. There is room for Love, too, and bravery. And for many good laughs, that never hurts." In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 09, 2021

PrintWatch: WHITE #2 2ND PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN219500

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A/CA) Khary Randolph

2nd PTG President Mann continues to position his son Thaddeus' FIRST SON armor as a program to countermeasure the growing empowered Black population. Juncture deploys King Squad to spy on them at a celebrity gala, but an overzealous X crashes the party costing the team dearly. Special appearance by Eli Franklin from AMERICA'S SWEETHEART!

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: WHITE #1 3RD PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN219499

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A/CA) Khary Randolph

3rd PTG The team that asked, "What if only Black people had superpowers?" is back with the sequel to the critically acclaimed series, BLACK. It's been three years since the world learned only Black people have superhuman abilities, and the United States has responded by electing Theodore Mann to the presidency. The only person standing in the way of his policies to control empowered Blacks are Kareem Jenkins and his allies.In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99