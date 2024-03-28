Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

Printwatch: Ultimate Spider-Man & Transformers Get Fifth Printings

In the latest Printwatch, both Ultimate Spider-Man #1 and Transformers #1 get fifth printings, as well as more from Marvel and Image.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #1 & #3 gear up for fifth and second printings respectively, with new covers.
  • Transformers comic series continues its popularity with multiple new printings across several issues.
  • X-Men '97 #1 revives the nostalgia with a second printing, featuring an animation-sourced cover.
  • Web Of Spider-Man #1 bags a second print edition, set to swing onto shelves with a Ryan Browne cover.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics is sending a bunch of titles back for multiple printings. But mostly from the Ultimate line. Such as Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto for a fifth printing, for the 1st of May 2024. And Ultimate Spider-Man #3, also out yesterday, is getting a second printing with a 1:25 variant for the 8th of May, though we only have the cover for the first right now.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto fifth printing
Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto fifth printing

Printwatch: But it's not alone it getting a fifth printing. Because Transformers #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson from Image/Skybound gets a fifth printing with a cover by Filya Bratukhin for the 3rd of April, with a black-and white variant.

Printwatch: While Transformers #2 gets a fourth printing with a cover by Nikola Cižmešija. Transformers #3 gets a third printing with a cover by Parel and Pham Chuong. 

Printwatch: Transformers #4 gets a second printing with two covers by Jason Howard.

 

Printwatch: There's also more from Marvel. Edge Of Spider-Verse #2, by Kaare Andrews, Richard Douek, Bob Quinn and more is getting a second printing and a 1:25 variant for the 8th of May, but no details on the covers yet.

X-Men '97 #1 by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin
X-Men '97 #1 by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin

Printwatch: The first issue of the X-Men '97 prequel comic book series X-Men '97 #1 by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin is getting a second printing for the 8th of May with a Marvel Animation-sourced cover.

Web Of Spider-Man #1 by Zeb Wells, Cody Ziglar, Steve Foxe, Alex Segura, Greg Weisman, John Romita Jr., Ed Mcguinness, Greg Land, Salvador Larocca
Web Of Spider-Man #1 by Zeb Wells, Cody Ziglar, Steve Foxe, Alex Segura, Greg Weisman, John Romita Jr., Ed Mcguinness, Greg Land, Salvador Larocca

PrintWatch: And last week's Web Of Spider-Man #1 by Zeb Wells, Cody Ziglar, Steve Foxe, Alex Segura, Greg Weisman, John Romita Jr., Ed Mcguinness, Greg Land, Salvador Larocca and more is getting a second printing with this cover by Ryan Browne for the 8th of May.

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.