Printwatch: Ultimate Spider-Man & Transformers Get Fifth Printings

In the latest Printwatch, both Ultimate Spider-Man #1 and Transformers #1 get fifth printings, as well as more from Marvel and Image.

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #1 & #3 gear up for fifth and second printings respectively, with new covers.

Transformers comic series continues its popularity with multiple new printings across several issues.

X-Men '97 #1 revives the nostalgia with a second printing, featuring an animation-sourced cover.

Web Of Spider-Man #1 bags a second print edition, set to swing onto shelves with a Ryan Browne cover.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics is sending a bunch of titles back for multiple printings. But mostly from the Ultimate line. Such as Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto for a fifth printing, for the 1st of May 2024. And Ultimate Spider-Man #3, also out yesterday, is getting a second printing with a 1:25 variant for the 8th of May, though we only have the cover for the first right now.

Printwatch: But it's not alone it getting a fifth printing. Because Transformers #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson from Image/Skybound gets a fifth printing with a cover by Filya Bratukhin for the 3rd of April, with a black-and white variant.

Printwatch: While Transformers #2 gets a fourth printing with a cover by Nikola Cižmešija. Transformers #3 gets a third printing with a cover by Parel and Pham Chuong.

Printwatch: Transformers #4 gets a second printing with two covers by Jason Howard.

Printwatch: There's also more from Marvel. Edge Of Spider-Verse #2, by Kaare Andrews, Richard Douek, Bob Quinn and more is getting a second printing and a 1:25 variant for the 8th of May, but no details on the covers yet.

Printwatch: The first issue of the X-Men '97 prequel comic book series X-Men '97 #1 by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin is getting a second printing for the 8th of May with a Marvel Animation-sourced cover.

PrintWatch: And last week's Web Of Spider-Man #1 by Zeb Wells, Cody Ziglar, Steve Foxe, Alex Segura, Greg Weisman, John Romita Jr., Ed Mcguinness, Greg Land, Salvador Larocca and more is getting a second printing with this cover by Ryan Browne for the 8th of May.

