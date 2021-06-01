PrintWatch: We Live, Maniac Of New York and Walking Dead Deluxe

PrintWatch: A run-around comic books getting new printings, what covers are available and when they are coming to stores. And we start with a belter as We Live #1 by Roy Miranda and Inaki Miranda is getting a fourth printing from AfterShock Comics for June the 30th.

PrintWatch: We Live #5 by Roy Miranda and Inaki Miranda is getting a third printing from AfterShock Comics for June the 30th.

PrintWatch: Maniac Of New York #2 by Elliott Kalan and Andrea Mutti is getting a second printing from AfterShock Comics for June the 30th

PrintWatch: The Walking Dead Deluxe #7-12 are getting second printings with new covers from David Finch and Dave McCaig, along with a tiered variant featuring the black-and-white artwork from Finch. These continue the series of new covers from the second printings to The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6, this time featuring Tyreese, Dale, Julie, Hershel, Maggie and Carol.

Written by creator Robert Kirkman, with art by Charlie Adlard, and colors by Dave McCaig, The Walking Dead Deluxe #7-12 continues a new look at the worldwide pop culture phenomenon like never before with new "Cutting Room Floor" commentary, revelations, pinups and more from Kirkman celebrating the secret history of the series. The below The Walking Dead Deluxe #7-12 second printings will be released in comic book shops on Wednesday, June 30:

The Walking Dead Deluxe #7, second printing Cover A Finch & McCaig (Diamond Code APR218767)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #7, second printing Cover B Finch raw 1:25 Incentive Variant (Diamond Code APR218768)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #8, second printing Cover A Finch & McCaig (Diamond Code APR218769)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #8, second printing Cover B Finch raw 1:25 Incentive Variant (Diamond Code APR218770)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #9, second printing Cover A Finch & McCaig (Diamond Code APR218771)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #9, second printing Cover B Finch raw 1:25 Incentive Variant (Diamond Code APR218772)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #10, second printing Cover A Finch & McCaig (Diamond Code APR218773)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #10, second printing variant B Finch raw 1:25 incentive variant (Diamond Code APR218774)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #11, second printing Cover A Finch & McCaig (Diamond Code APR218775)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #11, second printing Cover B Finch raw 1:25 incentive variant (Diamond Code APR218776)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #12, second printing Cover A Finch & McCaig (Diamond Code APR218777)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #12, second printing Cover B Finch raw 1:25 incentive variant (Diamond Code APR218778)