Punisher's First Kill Earlier Than Thought – Gossip/Preview

As Bleeding Cool promised, the new Punisher series by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz, is doing a Punisher; Born Again. Issue 1 saw him established as the new leader of the ninja assassin group The Hand after they brought his wife back to life. Issue 2 looked at his history as a troubled child, and a realisation that The Hand had been watching and puppeting Frank Castle as a young boy. And issue 3 promises "The secret lies in a story from his past that he's never revealed to anyone: the story of Frank's first kill."

And not only is that what we get, that's how young he is – and that's what he is wearing when he does the deed. The Punisher really does love Captain America. Here is an early look at those first few pages, courtesy of ComiXology, ahead of the 25th of May. But because this is Bleeding Cool, what we heard goes further than that,

"Frank's first sacrament" is long before the Vietnam war, When Frank was still a kid. A young kid at that. And sure, the guy probably had it coming, and the Captain America mask will only confuse things. But the new Fist Of The Beat started killing a very long time ago. And as you can see with this preview below, never really stopped.

PUNISHER #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221021

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

To finish his war once and for all, Frank Castle is molding the ninjas of the Hand into his own army of unstoppable killers, by teaching them the Way of the Punisher. The secret lies in a story from his past that he's never revealed to anyone: the story of Frank's first kill.

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99