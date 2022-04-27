The Hand's Plans For The Punisher Go Back Decades (Spoilers)

In July last year, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Jason Aaron was to reinvent The Punisher for a new age, adding the headline story "Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta Join Jason Aaron on Punisher No More" In recent years there has been increasing criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, even Trump Punisher pins have been popular. And then during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington DC, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. And now we have the series, now called just Punisher. In which Frank Castle is working with ninja group The Hand, sporting sais rather than guns as well as a new devil face logo rather than the traditional skull image.

Now he is waging that war on supervillains using superhero and alien technology. With The Hand providing Frank Castle with the vengeance he is more used to. With a hold on Frank Castle after they brought back his wife, Maria Elizabeth Castle, from the dead. Tom Brevoort has also said that this new Punisher series is comparable to Frank Miller's Daredevil Born Again. Earlier last month, Bleeding Cool ran the gossip that we would get to see a young Frank Castle, as a disturbed child, long before any war or any gang action.

Even as a young boy he is drawing guns, dead bodies and skull images, drawing a vengeful proto-Punisher he calls Darkshot. As well as being war obsessed, reading war journals, he also wears a Captain America T-shirt. You may recall a certain famous scene when the Punisher called out police who used his symbol.

Secondly, he is getting into trouble at school for being the superhero, standing up to those who bully others in the playground, and beating them up. Evern at a young age, he has both a sense of justice and a sense of violence.

And thirdly? The Hand knew he was then. And always had plans for him. And it is these that have now come to fruition… is this Punisher Born Again? Or is it Darkshot Born Again instead?

Of course, The Punisher is a serial killer. And today's Carnage #2 reminds us what serial killer sdo.

Bringing roadkill home… and more…

