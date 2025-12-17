Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Quest For DC's Holy Grail In Wonder Woman #28 & Titans #30 (Spoilers)

A Quest for DC Comics' Holy Grail in Wonder Woman #28 and Titans #30 from DC Comics today (Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • Grail, daughter of Darkseid, returns in both Wonder Woman #28 and Titans #30, shaking up the DC Universe.
  • She faces off against the Matriarch in a tournament of Wonder Woman’s greatest enemies in the future timeline.
  • In the present, Grail attacks the Titans as they evacuate Earth, unchanged after decades of conflict.
  • A legendary Godslayer sword may be the key to defeating Grail as Wonder Woman gains a fearsome new nickname.

Today DC Comics publish Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias, and Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge FornesAnd surprisingly, Grail turns up in both. Grail is the daughter of Darkseid, prophesied to cause great destruction at the behest of the Anti-God, created by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. And she turns up in the future battling the Matriarch as part of a tournament pitting Wonder Woman's enemies against her, to prove her mettle.And not calling it K.O. for some reason.

The Quest DC's Holy Grail

While in the present daym, she turns up battling the Titans as they are evacuating the Earth. And she doesn't appear to have changed her clothes in the intervening decades.

The Quest DC's Holy Grail

And if the Titans need any motivation, and have a working time window, they could look to the future and take inspiration from The Matriarch. Even as Wonder Woman gets a new media nickname…

The Quest DC's Holy Grail

Looks like a sword will do the trick. As long as its a Godslayer… Titans #30 and Wonder Woman #28 are published by DC Comics today.

