Quest For DC's Holy Grail In Wonder Woman #28 & Titans #30 (Spoilers)

She faces off against the Matriarch in a tournament of Wonder Woman’s greatest enemies in the future timeline.

In the present, Grail attacks the Titans as they evacuate Earth, unchanged after decades of conflict.

A legendary Godslayer sword may be the key to defeating Grail as Wonder Woman gains a fearsome new nickname.

Today DC Comics publish Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias, and Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes. And surprisingly, Grail turns up in both. Grail is the daughter of Darkseid, prophesied to cause great destruction at the behest of the Anti-God, created by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. And she turns up in the future battling the Matriarch as part of a tournament pitting Wonder Woman's enemies against her, to prove her mettle.And not calling it K.O. for some reason.

While in the present daym, she turns up battling the Titans as they are evacuating the Earth. And she doesn't appear to have changed her clothes in the intervening decades.

And if the Titans need any motivation, and have a working time window, they could look to the future and take inspiration from The Matriarch. Even as Wonder Woman gets a new media nickname…

Looks like a sword will do the trick. As long as its a Godslayer… Titans #30 and Wonder Woman #28 are published by DC Comics today.

Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 4 of 8! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes

The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man, especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath

