R. L. Stine's Garbage Pail Kids Comics in Abrams' March 2025 Solicits

R. L. Stine writes, and Jeff Zapata draws Garbage Pail Kids comics in Abrams' March 2025 solicits and solicitations with Welcome To Smellville.

R. L. Stine writes, and Jeff Zapata draws, Garbage Pail Kids comics in Abrams' March 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Welcome To Smellville, and each coming with free GBK stickers. As well as Fierce by Geoffroy Monde and Matthew Burniat and Welcome to Ghost Town by Eric Colossal.

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SC VOL 01 WELCOME TO SMELLVILLE

ABRAMS – AMULET BOOKS

JAN251273

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) Joe Simko

Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine teams up with the pop-culture phenomenon Garbage Pail Kids for Welcome to Smellville, the first book in this hysterical middle-grade series with illustrations by Jeff Zapata and Joe Simko. Welcome to the town of Smellville, where 10 kids all live in a big tumbledown house and have as much fun as they possibly can. People may think that they're gross and weird and strange, but they're not bad kids-they just don't know any better. In this hilarious illustrated series the Garbage Pail Kids-from Adam Bomb to Brainy Janey-get into mischief at their middle school, all while battling bullies and their archenemies, Penny and Parker Perfect. These all-new illustrated stories are sure to amuse, entertain, and blow away readers of all ages.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

FIERCE F D UP FAIRY TALE OF FED UP PRINCESS GN

ABRAMS COMICARTS

JAN251274

(W) Geoffroy Monde (A) Matthew Burniat

An irreverent, darkly funny, feminist spin on the legend of King Arthur. Britain's most legendary hero is now an old drunkard who spends his days slouched on his throne. He owes his former glory to the magic sword Excalibur, which the wizard Merlin forged for him in order to slay the hordes of demons who came to invade the kingdom of Pendragon. That incredible weapon now collects dust-and suffers from a bad case of boredom. Meanwhile, Arthur's daughter, Princess Ysabelle, is wondering how to flee the marriage her father has arranged with the vile Baron Cumber. Desperate for something different and better, Ysabelle and her father's sword join hands and set off on a quest to change their fates. But although Ysabelle is brave, she's never ventured outside before-and the real world is much harsher than life within the palace walls. In order to survive and accomplish her quest, she must rely on Excalibur, as her father did before her. But Excalibur's intentions may not be as noble as they seem…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

ONLY WHAT'S NECESSARY CHARLES M SCHULZ 75TH ANN ED HC

ABRAMS COMICARTS

JAN251275

(W) Chip Kidd, Geoff Spear (A) Various (A / CA) Charles M. Schulz

Charles M. Schulz believed that the key to cartooning was to take out the extraneous details and leave in only what's necessary. For 50 years, from October 2, 1950, to February 13, 2000, Schulz wrote and illustrated Peanuts, the single most popular and influential comic strip in the world. For Only What's Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts, renowned designer Chip Kidd was granted unprecedented access to the extraordinary archives of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California. Reproducing the best of the Peanuts newspaper strip, all shot from the original art by award-winning photographer Geoff Spear, Only What's Necessary also features exclusive, rare, and unpublished original art and developmental work-much of which has never been seen before.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

LEVIATHAN GN VOL 03

ABRAMS – KANA

JAN252120

(W) Shiro Kuroi (A) Shiro Kuroi

Monster or human-what sleeps deep in the darkness? Alliances form among the trapped students inside Leviathan's ruins-victims against bullies, boys against girls, rich against poor-each confront each other in a deadly struggle to be the sole survivor. Kazuma has found refuge with the group that controls the cafeteria, but doubt creeps into his mind… what if the charismatic Yo is not as selfless as he seems to be? He quickly finds himself orchestrating the expulsion of this leader, hoping to takes his place. Will Kazuma be the single champion to reach the cryogenic chamber before the others, or is his diminishing sanity leading him more simply to self-destruction and demise? How can one maintain their humanity in the icy expanse of space?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MANHOLE GN VOL 03 (OF 3)

ABRAMS – KANA

JAN252121

(W) Tetsuya Tsutsui (A / CA) Tetsuya Tsutsui

The mastermind responsible for the filariasis epidemic is finally unmasked. Behind the Machiavellian plot is a wounded and resentful man, who believes society excuses abhorrent behavior and is too lenient on latent criminals. Intent on revenge and wanting more severe repercussions on lawbreakers, he began experimenting on society lowlifes, set on making his worm common the country over. Now he's ready for the next step in his plan, but when Investigator Mizoguchi succumbs to his own infection, who is left that can thwart the mastermind? The exhilarating conclusion to Tetsuya Tsutsui's biological thriller!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

SPACE PUNCH GN VOL 02

ABRAMS – KANA

JAN252122

(W) ZD (A / CA) ZD

Following the discovery of their father's cap and gloves, the brothers Kazuma develop strange abilities. Joe, determined not to be walked over anymore, decides to make use of his newfound strength by returning to boxing. Zack, on the other hand, will use his increased cognitive abilities to confront the corruption within his law enforcement hierarchy. Meanwhile, the Gospels encroach further into the territory of the Darumas, the local mafia. Can the two thrive against all odds, thrown into a sprawling metropolis commanded by corrupt mafia gangs?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

DINO POET GN

ABRAMS FANFARE

JAN251277

(W) Tom Angleberger (A) Tom Angleberger

From New York Times bestselling creator of the Origami Yoda series, Tom Angleberger! Get writing or get eaten! Dino Poet is on a mission: to write the first great poem-ever! His lunch, a prehistoric frog, is also on a mission: to not get eaten! So when Frog tells Dino Poet that his poems stink, he decides lunch can wait… for now. The two set off into the wide, wild world, chasing life! Chasing poetry! Until a T-Rex starts chasing them.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GHOST TOWN GN

ABRAMS FANFARE

JAN251278

(W) Eric Colossal (A / CA) Eric Colossal

The sleepy seaside town of Crater is falling apart. The buildings are run-down, the streets are full of potholes, and the power is unreliable. However, it's the only home Lily Cole has ever known, and despite her protests, Lily's family will be moving away at the end of the summer. Now, Lily is determined to spend as much time as possible with her friends before she leaves, riding bikes, hanging out, and playing stickball.

When a foul ball leads the kids into an abandoned mansion on the edge of town, the gang is shocked to discover that Crater is haunted by thousands of ghosts, and they've stumbled upon the tools to hunt and trap them! With ghost traps fully charged and bikes at the ready, join Lily and her friends in the spookiest summer of their lives. Funny and full of heart, Ghost Town is the perfect read for fans of Snapdragon, Beetle and the Hollowbones, and This Is Our Pact.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

