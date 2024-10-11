Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: GlobalComix, Valkyrae

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter to Launch Fantasy Manga at NYCC

GlobalComix will be publishing a new fantasy manga series by the gaming streamer Valkyrae, and artist Brandon Chen, and announced at NYCC.

Article Summary Valkyrae and Brandon Chen team up for a new fantasy manga series, debut announced at NYCC.

GlobalComix to publish Valkyrae's first manga project, combining gaming and storytelling.

Valkyrae brings her media presence to manga following success with HiHi Studios and 100 Thieves.

Join Valkyrae, Brandon Chen, and Will Graves at NYCC for an exclusive sneak peek of the manga.

Last week, Bleeding Cool announced that comic book digital distributor and publisher GlobalComix was to announce that they were to add DC Comics to their books, at New York Comic Con. But it's not the only GlobalComix announcement from the show. They will also be publishing a new fantasy manga series by the gaming streamer Valkyrae, and artist Brandon Chen.

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter is one of the biggest women streamers in the world, with over 13 million followers, and, as one of the co-owners of 100 Thieves, is also the only woman co-owner of a major gaming organization. She most recently announced the launch of the media company HiHi Studios, which will develop and produce anime-inspired IP for graphic novels, television and film. She was voiced the new Sonic the Hedgehog series for Netflix, will appear in The Family Plan alongside Mark Wahlberg for Apple, and starred in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for Day Walker and Bella Poarch's video for Build-A-B*tch.

Brandon Chen has written, produced and serialized a dozen original Shonen series, he now leads a webtoon & manga studio that produces new stories for Webtoon, Tapas, VoyceMe, and more. He's also won Manga Awards in Japan, such as Kyoto International and Monthly Zenon's Silent Manga Audition and is involved on several anime projects that are being pitched and produced.

Will Graves, hosting the panel, is the Head of Content at GlobalComix, and previously the Managing Editor at AWA Studios, as well as working for Bill Jemas' previous project Double Take Comics and Alternative Press.

Valkyrae Comic Announcement Spotlight

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 • 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM

Location: Room 406.2

Valkyrae, one of the top gaming streamers in the world, and GlobalComix are kicking off a partnership to bring an original action/fantasy series to life for her manga debut. Together with prolific manga and webtoon creator Brandon Chen and GlobalComix Head of Content Will Graves, Valkyrae will discuss and reveal a sneak peak of her upcoming project. Guests: Rachell (Valkyrae) Hofstetter , William Graves, Brandon Chen

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!