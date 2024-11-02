Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Superman, Rafael Albuquerque

Rafael Albuquerque Was Originally The Absolute Superman Artist

Rafael Albuquerque Was Originally the Absolute Superman Artist Before He Was Hit by Floods... And Here Are His Designs for the Character

Earlier this month, Sketchd reported that Rafa Sandoval, the artist on Absolute Superman, was not the originally intended artist. Instead, that was Rafael Albuquerque. And rather than getting a year's prep on the book, he had a month before the announcement. As Rafael Albuquerque had to drop out due to the catastrophic flooding that hit Brazil. Now we have gotten to see some of his planned designs for the character, courtesy of Vinicius from Porto Alegre, Brazil who spoke to Rafael. And has these images to share with the proposals that Rafa presented to DC Comics. He quotes Rafael Albuquerque (translated) as saying, "I preferred to leave the project, and I was very happy with the choice of Rafa Sandoval, who did a great job. I did some designs in pre-production that can be recognized in the final result, but Rafa Sandoval gave the final touch to the design. I thought it was excellent." Vinicius also notes, "Notice a kind of device on Azulão's back… The initial concept of the "smoke cape" is also Albuquerque's… A cool point is that the first edition of this new Superman comes out with a special thanks to Albuquerque. Besides the story starts in Brazil. Maybe it's a tribute? I don't know."

Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval will be published this Wednesday by DC Comics. Rafael does contribute covers to the series.

