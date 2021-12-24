Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?

Last week Rafael Grampá posted to Instagram the following image of Spider-Man with the words "Soon @marvel #spiderman #miranha". Might he be about to work on Marvel Comics' web-crawler? Could he even be part of the new direction launching from Marvel Comics in April? We ran some mindless speculation about Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo, is this any more mindless?

In 2001, Grampá became art director of RBS TV, a subsidiary of Rede Globo in southern Brazil before moving to São Paulo in 2004, where he worked as animation director and concept designer for the animation studio Lobo (Vetor Zero), developing animation films and special effects. In 2007, Grampá decided to leave the field of animation and focus exclusively on comics. In 2008, he published Mesmo Delivery, which won the HQ Mix Awards for Best Artist and Best Especial Graphic Novel. That same year, Grampá, along with Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon, received an Eisner Award for their self-published anthology 5, the first time the award had been presented to Brazilian comic book artists. Since then, Grampá wrote and drew a number of short stories for Marvel and DC Comics, such as "Dear Logan", which appeared in the Strange Tales II anthology series, a Batman story for the Batman: Black and White series. for Hellblazer #250. Grampá has also directed several short films, including Dark Noir in 2014, an animated film sponsored by Absolut Vodka and released simultaneously in 21 countries, and Romeo Reboot, a live-action film inspired by Shakespeare's classic story. In 2017, Grampá and his partners started Handquarters, a content development studio and production company, where Grampá directed the live-action film A Geek Punk Story. Grampá also drew The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, a sequel to the 1986 DC Comics mini-series The Dark Knight Returns, written by Frank Miller, and drew covers for Keanu Reeves' BZRKR series. Could he now be adding Spider-Man to that list?