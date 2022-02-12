Raina Telgemeier Opens ComicsPRO Online Industry Event In Two Weeks

ComicsPRO, the comics specialty retailer trade association, has announced that free retailer registration is now open for this year's ComcisPRO Online Comic Industry Conference (COCIC) happening on the 24th and 25th of February 24 and 25, 2022, this conference features a series of publisher presentations and networking opportunities to help retailers improve their businesses. With more than 35 publishers and other vendors are sponsoring this conference. With one of the best-selling comic book creators in the world, Raina Telgemeier, giving the opening speech of the Conference. Jenn Haines, President of the Board of ComicsPRO and owner of The Dragon, an Eisner-Award winning store, will be Keynote Speaker. She will be speaking about the challenges she's faced throughout her 23 years in business, how the pandemic has impacted the industry, and how she believes we can move forward.

ComicsPRO officials expect strong attendance for this online meeting. "Last year we had the highest participation we've ever had!" said Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO. "Although, this year we would have loved to have the meeting in-person, retailers do love the advantages of having the 2022 meeting online: Saving travel expenses, keeping safe during this pandemic, plus being able to re-watch recorded sessions on their own schedule."

Retailer Registration for the conference is FREE. Starting the week of February 14th, retailers have the opportunity to upgrade to a paid registration to attend Roundtable Sessions, allowing them to get gifts of exclusive variant comics from publishers. Retailers can register here.

Publishers and Vendors attending the meeting include: Aftershock Comics, Ata-Boy Inc, AWA Studios, Battle Quest Comics, BCW Supplies, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, Diamond Comic Distribution, Heavy Metal, IDW Publishing, Lunar Distribution, Mad Cave Studios. Marvel Comics, Oni Press, PaperCutz/NBM, Penguin Random House, Scholastic Inc, Scout Comics, Simon and Schuster, Skybound Entertainment, The NPD Group, Valiant Entertainment, Vault Comics, Viz Media, Yen Press, and more.

The ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference is the only annual retailer-driven event in the industry. ComicsPRO is a non-profit trade association which states that it is "dedicated to the health and progress of direct market comic book retailers" and that "ComicsPRO allows retailers to speak with a unified voice on important industry issues, provides educational and mentoring opportunities to current and future retailers, and provides ways for members to reduce fixed costs."