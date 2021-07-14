Ralph Macchio and Ramón Bachs Create Eternals Forever For October

Ralph Macchio, fresh from his Loki and Black Widow credits for work published over the last fifty years, is back in October with his take on Eternals while the regular series takes a breather) with artist Ramón Bachs with their Eternals Forever one-shot from Marvel Comics.

This October, fans of the Eternals will be able to immerse themselves in the captivating mythology of Jack Kirby's classic creation in ETERNALS FOREVER, an all-new Eternals story by legendary Marvel Comics creator Ralph Macchio (Black Widow: Widow's Sting, Morbius: Bond of Blood) and artist Ramón Bachs (Marvel Rising: Ms. Marvel & Squirrel Girl)! Set at a turning point in Eternals history, ETERNALS FOREVER will serve as a perfect modern entry point into the world of the Eternals. This one-shot will reintroduce fans and newcomers to heroes such as Ikaris and Sprite, along with the Deviants who will stop at nothing but all-out war. After the Deviants capture and brainwash Ikaris into assassinating Ajak, it's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him. Will the Eternals be able to save their fallen brother, or will Ikaris remain a sinister agent of the Deviants? Fans looking for the latest Eternals stories should look to the pages of writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić's critically acclaimed ongoing series: ETERNALS, on stands now. Don't miss the latest chapter in the saga of the Eternals when ETERNALS FOREVER hits stands on October 13th ahead of their next big debut!

And it's always handy for Marvel Comics to have some more Eternals content out in time for the movie release at the end of the year. There's been a bit of an Eternals drought recently, with all the reissues, Marvel should have a bit more on the comics stands in time for people discovering that The Eternals, as created by Jack Kirby, exist.

ETERNALS FOREVER #1

Written by RALPH MACCHIO

Art by RAMÓN BACHS

Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 10/13