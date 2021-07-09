The Comics Creators Thanked In Black Widow And Who They Missed

WARNING: There are spoilers for Black Widow in the following article because we name characters that turn up in the movie. This article doesn't explain how certain characters appear or their context but proceed beyond the image at your own risk.

The Black Widow movie credits give special thanks to the following comic book creators. John Buscema, Paul Cornell, Adi Granov, Devin Grayson, Don Heck, J.G. Jones, Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Ralph Macchio, David Michelinie, Richard K. Morgan, Jimmy Palmiotti, George Perez, Joe Quesada, Tom Raney, Don Rico, John Romita Sr., Chris Samnee, Bill Sienkiewicz, Roy Thomas, and Mark Waid. But why do they get that, thanks? Here is the Bleeding Cool best guess.

Thunderbolt Ross was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in The Incredible Hulk #1 in 1962.

and in The Incredible Hulk #1 in 1962. Natasha Romanova, the Black Widow, was created by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck for Tales Of Suspense #52 in 1964 with a cover by Jack Kirby. Stan Lee and Don Heck also invented the Crimson Dynamo.

and for Tales Of Suspense #52 in 1964 with a cover by Jack Kirby. Stan Lee and Don Heck also invented the Crimson Dynamo. The Red Guardian was created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema for Avengers #43 in 1967.

and for Avengers #43 in 1967. John Romita Sr. redesigned Black Widow's costume for Marvel in 1970 with the sleek, tight leather bodysuit.

redesigned Black Widow's costume for Marvel in 1970 with the sleek, tight leather bodysuit. David Michelinie and George Perez created Taskmaster in Avengers #196 in 1980.

and created Taskmaster in Avengers #196 in 1980. Ralph Macchio and George Perez created the Soviet agent Black Widow stories with Melina Vostokoff, The Iron Maiden, in Marvel Fanfare #11 in 1980.

and George Perez created the Soviet agent Black Widow stories with Melina Vostokoff, The Iron Maiden, in Marvel Fanfare #11 in 1980. Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones created Yelena Belova, the second Black Widow, in Inhumans #5, published in 1999 as part of the Marvel Knights line spearheaded by Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada.

and created Yelena Belova, the second Black Widow, in Inhumans #5, published in 1999 as part of the Marvel Knights line spearheaded by and The Red Room was created by Richard K Morgan and Bill Sienkiewicz in Black Widow #2 from 2004.

and in Black Widow #2 from 2004. Paul Cornell and Tom Raney created the Black Widow Secret Origin series from 2010, with covers by Adi Granov.

and created the Black Widow Secret Origin series from 2010, with covers by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee were the creators of the Black Widow series in 2016, including the methods used by The Red Room,

There is, however, no mention of Jim Steranko who created The Contessa in Strange Tales #159 in 1967, nor James Hudnall and John Ridgway, who created Rick Mason in Marvel Graphic Novel: Rick Mason, The Agent #1 in 1989, nor Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema who created Ursa Major for Incredible Hulk #250 in 1980. Deliberate snub, accidental omission, or just not deemed worthy?