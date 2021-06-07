Ramon Villalobos Crying Wolf Over Bad Idea Comics Closure?

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Bad Idea Comics were announcing they were closing at the end of the year. And we really, really didn't believe them, and said as much. This was only bolstered by the reaction from Bad Idea comic book creator Ramon Villalobos who replied to the news saying "In case all my former editors wondered why I sent them those very polite/groveling emails recently…" He also tweeted a video about Bad Idea Comics, in which Ramon Villalobos apologised to the industry for any drama he may have been involved with, and was transparaently trying to get work back from other comic book companies. But we point out, we have been there before, that Ramon is crying lobos, and I am not the only one who thinks that. Twitter was very active…

Christian Hoffer: Bad Idea is the comics equivalent of "the marketing team that cried wolf."

Christopher Helton: I am surprised to see that Bad Idea, the follow up company from the founders of the contemporary version of Valiant Comics, will stop publishing at the end of the year. I would have thought focusing on a limited number of stores and no digital offering would have succeeded…

Jamal Igle: A damn shame.

Paul Wurgisnacht: Honestly? Their business model was incredibly stupid

Jamal Igle: It's always sad to see friends lose jobs.

Paul Wurgisnacht: That IS sad, but, unfortunately, it's not surprising. The only people making money off Bad Idea are eBay flippers.

Bill Doughty: I hate to see any comics publisher shut down, especially given the murderer's row of talent involved with the books, but seeing as Bad Idea's entire business model seemed to be based around making their books as hard to get as possible is anyone surprised?

Jamie Lovett: It appears that Bad Idea is closing up shop at the end of the year (assuming this isn't a bit, as the comics publisher's PR strategies have been, at times, unorthodox). It's a shame. I dug what those folks did while reviving Valiant, and they brought a lot of the same creative talent over to Bad Idea. I probably would have read plenty of their books if they'd just released them like a normal publisher instead of pulling all the weird stunts. (Again, assuming this isn't all some kind of work).

Ian Levenstein: So if they're not back as Good Idea Comics in 2022 I'll eat my hat. Even if that's a bad idea.

Christopher Helton: If it is a stunt, it is a dumb one.