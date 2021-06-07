Bad Idea Comics Say It's Over, Bleeding Cool Refuses To Believe That

Bad Idea Comics has just posted the following on their social media. And we think they are a bunch of liars. You may recall that Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. And now big liars saying that it's all over.

At the end of 2021, that is. They have not been without controversy, with many accusing them of forcing scarcity through their 'apply to get in' retailer program that means only about 200 stores can carry their comics. As well as imposing strict rules about not selling copies for over cover price for a month after release, which saw them give two retailers lifetime bans,

But they regularly appear on the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, normally reserved for Marvel, DC, Image, and BRZRKR, which measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors," those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. This is also the company that's been seeing people camping out overnight to get their hands on promotional items, day one sell-outs on its books, and lines outside of stores at opening when new books drop. They've also had very strong back issue heat with all their releases jumping in price on eBay. Right now, an Eniac #1 first print will run you $70, while The Hero Trade will run you $1500. They managed to build a following even without comics. This is the same company that was bootlegged before they launched with counterfeit ashcans produced from preview pages appearing on eBay for big money. The current going rate for them is $50-$75. And the people for who fans were so keen to see kick-off that they allegedly clicked a button one billion times.

Because, remember, Bad Idea also told us they were taken over by a supernatural button, released a comic in secret under a pseudonym, denying it was anything to do with them, and most recently insisted their $1 book could only be sold for 24 hours. So are they really over, or is this just Bad Idea coming up with yet another Bad Idea? I'm sure we'll find out soon as they've told us they'd be here until the end of the year, which would mean at least a few announcements of new series are coming, as they've only solicited new books up to The Lot and Slay Bells both of which are out in July. It's going to be a long slog till Christmas, isn't it?