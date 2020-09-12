Read Hundreds Of DC Comics Digitally Free Including Milestone Returns

As promised, DC Comics has made hundreds of their comic books available free, digitally, on the DC Comics Reader for the length of DC Fandome. So you have about, twenty hours left.

That includes full graphic novels like Kami Garcia's Teen Titans: Raven. Collections like the first Icon trade paperback by Dwayne McDuffie and MD Bright, or Mark Millar and Dave Johnson's Superman: Red Son. Or lots of individual issues for DC Rebirth, The Joker War, Before Watchmen, Multiversity, Preacher, Kingdom Come, Dark Knight, Swamp Thing, Justice League, Doom Patrol, DC Bombshells, Arrow, totalling 95 issues, more if you count the collections individually, and it also includes the Milestone Returns #0 Preview, making its debut here today. And that's just in English. But it's not just English, they cover a number of languages for potential readers around the world.

49 in French, including Batman Year One, Teen Titans: Raven, Before Watchmen, New Frontier, Kingdom Come and Green Lantern/Green Arrow.

28 in Spanish including Before Watchmen, Teen Titans: Raven and Mister Miracle.

24 in Dutch including Arrow, Multiversity, Teen Titans: Raven and Superman.

27 in Brazilian Portgueuse including Before Watchmen, Dark Nights, The Signal, Batwoman and Multiversity.

18 in Japanese including Blackest Night, Red Son, New FrontierBefore Watchmen and New Frontier

43 in Korean, including Hush, Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Metal, Before Watchmen and Justice League

The question is… how many of these can you read, free, legally, before the opportunity is withdrawn? Which should you prioritise, and which should you skip (for now). As ever, that kind of question, only you can answer – but it's always fun to try.

Find the free comics and the DC Comics reader for DC Fandome in the Funverse section. Here's a link to take you right there – or send it to the device of your choice.