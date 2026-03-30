Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Dying Days, red 5

Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits – What If Everyone Suddenly Got Old?

Red 5 Comics' June 2026 full solicits launch Matt Kund and Bora Orcal's Dying Days #1 - What If Everyone Suddenly Got Old?

Article Summary Red 5 Comics reveals June 2026 solicits, featuring new releases and upcoming series highlights

Dying Days #1 launches, exploring a world where everyone ages rapidly in a desperate race for survival

Last Harlemites #3 continues its post-apocalyptic urban manga saga with new dangers and challenges

Drone TP Vol 01 presents a high-stakes tale of hackers, warfare, and stolen drone technology

Courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, Red 5 Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations include Matt Kund and Bora Orcal's Dying Days #1, launching on the 17th of June, in a world in which everyone is suddenly getting a lot older. Yeah, I really feel that right now…

DYING DAYS #1 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Kund (A/CA) Bora Orcal

HOW WOULD YOU CHOOSE TO FACE THE END OF THE WORLD? It's the ultimate race against time! When "The Aging" starts, people begin aging at a rapid rate. As civilization starts to collapse, everyone reacts in their own way. Some choose anarchy. Some give up. Others continue on as normal. But for one scientist, the only option is to find a cure to save her son. Can the cause and solution be found before it's too late?

$4.95 6/17/2026

LAST HARLEMITE #3 (OF 4)

(W) Jeff Carroll (A/CA) Rustico P Limosinero

POST-APOCALYPTIC MANGA WITH A UNIQUE URBAN TWIST! As Mansa and the boys race their bikes, a sudden crash triggers an avalanche that blocks their route home. With the sun sinking low on the horizon, Miguel and Tommy realize they have to brave the perilous path through the territory of the Rat zombies to make it back before nightfall.

$4.95 6/24/2026

DRONE TP VOL 01

(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Randy Kintz

From the Co-Creator of AFTERBURN, the Game is about to get real for the Gamers. In the near future, the United States transforms warfare by testing lethal remote-controlled robotic drones on the front lines. To the world's other powers, the technology is something to be coveted and stolen. To a group of stateside fun-loving hackers, it is the ultimate video game. David R. Flores (Art, CA), Lorenzo Scaramella (Colors), Letter Squids (Letters), Michael Nelsen (CA)

$9.95 6/10/2026

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