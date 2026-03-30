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Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits – What If Everyone Suddenly Got Old?

Red 5 Comics' June 2026 full solicits launch Matt Kund and Bora Orcal's Dying Days #1 - What If Everyone Suddenly Got Old?

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Article Summary

  • Red 5 Comics reveals June 2026 solicits, featuring new releases and upcoming series highlights
  • Dying Days #1 launches, exploring a world where everyone ages rapidly in a desperate race for survival
  • Last Harlemites #3 continues its post-apocalyptic urban manga saga with new dangers and challenges
  • Drone TP Vol 01 presents a high-stakes tale of hackers, warfare, and stolen drone technology

Courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, Red 5 Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations include Matt Kund and Bora Orcal's Dying Days #1, launching on the 17th of June, in a world in which everyone is suddenly getting a lot older. Yeah, I really feel that right now…

Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits

DYING DAYS #1 (OF 4)
(W) Matt Kund (A/CA) Bora Orcal
HOW WOULD YOU CHOOSE TO FACE THE END OF THE WORLD? It's the ultimate race against time! When "The Aging" starts, people begin aging at a rapid rate. As civilization starts to collapse, everyone reacts in their own way. Some choose anarchy. Some give up. Others continue on as normal. But for one scientist, the only option is to find a cure to save her son. Can the cause and solution be found before it's too late?
$4.95 6/17/2026

Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits

LAST HARLEMITE #3 (OF 4)
(W) Jeff Carroll (A/CA) Rustico P Limosinero
POST-APOCALYPTIC MANGA WITH A UNIQUE URBAN TWIST! As Mansa and the boys race their bikes, a sudden crash triggers an avalanche that blocks their route home. With the sun sinking low on the horizon, Miguel and Tommy realize they have to brave the perilous path through the territory of the Rat zombies to make it back before nightfall.
$4.95 6/24/2026

Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits

DRONE TP VOL 01
(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Randy Kintz
From the Co-Creator of AFTERBURN, the Game is about to get real for the Gamers. In the near future, the United States transforms warfare by testing lethal remote-controlled robotic drones on the front lines. To the world's other powers, the technology is something to be coveted and stolen. To a group of stateside fun-loving hackers, it is the ultimate video game. David R. Flores (Art, CA), Lorenzo Scaramella (Colors), Letter Squids (Letters), Michael Nelsen (CA)
$9.95 6/10/2026

Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits - What If Everyone Suddenly Got Old?
Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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